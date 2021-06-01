Were Mike Flynn remarks treason? Sedition? Legal experts weigh in on ‘coup’ comments
Ousted national security adviser Mike Flynn (Shutterstock.com)

United States Army Lieutenant General Mike Flynn (Ret.), the disgraced, admitted felon and fired, former Trump National Security Advisor, made remarks over the Memorial Day weekend allegedly advocating a coup – remarks that had some wondering why he hadn't been arrested.

Here is what Flynn appears to have said at a QAnon conference:

Referring to Myanmar, an attendee asked Flynn, “I want to know why what happened in Minamar [sic] can't happen here?"

Flynn responded, according to CNN: "No reason, I mean, it should happen here. No reason. That's right."

Later in a statement on Telegram Flynn denied the remarks as reported.

Former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance, now a law professor at the University of Alabama Law School and an MSNBC and NBC News legal analyst says Flynn "is now seemingly advocating for" what happened in Myanmyar to happen here:

Many, like former Clinton Secretary of Labor Robert Reich, have been asking why Flynn has not been arrested.

Here's what some experts are saying.

Bush 43 chief White House ethics lawyer, Professor of Corporate Law at the University of Minnesota, and vice-chair of Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW) Richard Painter:

David Laufman, an attorney and former Counterintelligence chief in the National Security Division at the Department of Justice (DOJ):

U.S. Naval War College professor, Russian expert, specialist on international affairs and national security Tom Nichols:

Harvard University Professor at the Harvard Law School and co-founder of the American Constitution Society:

But is it illegal?

Former federal prosecutor Renato Mariotti:

Attorney Teri Kanefield:

National security lawyer Bradley Moss suggesting what others have said, that Flynn's advocating for a coup would have had to produce an immediate effect:

Former federal prosecutor Ken White, now a criminal defense, white collar crime, and First Amendment litigation attorney:

Bottom line, Flynn appears to be off the hook, at least as a civilian, legally.