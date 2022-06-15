For president, Elon Musk leans toward DeSantis, who jokes about African American support
Elon Musk arrives for the 2022 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2022, in New York. - Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images North America/TNS

ORLANDO, Fla. — Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk wrote on Twitter he was leaning toward Gov. Ron DeSantis in the 2024 Republican presidential race. In response, DeSantis deflected speculation about his presidential ambitions and joked, “I welcome support from African Americans. What can I say?” Musk, the richest man in the world with an estimated net worth of $219 billion, was born in South Africa and has white Afrikaner ancestry. “I supported Yang last time, but DeSantis has a better chance of winning,” Musk added, referring to Andrew Yang, who unsuccessfully sought the Democratic nomination in...