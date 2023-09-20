Ford avoids Canadian auto strike with union deal

(Reuters) -Ford late on Tuesday reached a tentative deal with a Canadian union to avoid a walkout, even as the Detroit Three automakers face the possible escalation of separate coordinated U.S. strikes by the United Auto Workers union. Unifor, which represents about 5,600 Canadian auto workers, were threatening to go on strike at all three of Ford's plants in the country if a deal was not reached by 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday (0359 GMT on Wednesday). The agreement remains subject to ratification by Unifor members, Ford's Canada unit said in a statement, adding it would not disclose details of the t...