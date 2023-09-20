Ford avoids Canadian auto strike with union deal

(Reuters) -Ford late on Tuesday reached a tentative deal with a Canadian union to avoid a walkout, even as the Detroit Three automakers face the possible escalation of separate coordinated U.S. strikes by the United Auto Workers union. Unifor, which represents about 5,600 Canadian auto workers, were threatening to go on strike at all three of Ford's plants in the country if a deal was not reached by 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday (0359 GMT on Wednesday). The agreement remains subject to ratification by Unifor members, Ford's Canada unit said in a statement, adding it would not disclose details of the t...
Colorado GOP participates in landmark lawsuit that seeks to block Trump from ballot
September 20, 2023
The Colorado Republican Party is allowed to participate in a landmark lawsuit that seeks to disqualify former President Donald Trump from the 2024 presidential ballot in Colorado.
The judge in the case, Sarah Block Wallace of Denver District Court, granted the state GOP so-called intervenor status Monday, after party officials asked the court for permission to participate.
“Great news!” state party chair Dave Williams said today in an email to supporters. “Colorado Republicans can now file briefs, produce evidence, and challenge the other side in this case and at trial.”
The party is represented by lawyers from the American Center for Law and Justice, including conservative lawyer Jay Sekulow, who served as Trump’s personal attorney during his second impeachment trial in 2020.
“This case presents one of the biggest constitutional crises of modern history. We are prepared to fight on behalf of the Colorado Republican Party all the way to the United States Supreme Court if necessary,” Sekulow, ACLJ’s chief counsel, and Jordan Sekulow, the center’s executive director, wrote in an announcement last week.
The Colorado GOP in the case wants to protect its authority to select the Republican candidates who appear on the ballot.
The suit was filed Sept. 6 by the watchdog group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington on behalf of six Colorado voters, who argue Trump is disqualified under a provision of the 14th Amendment that bars certain office-seekers who have engaged in insurrection.
The plaintiffs include former Republican U.S. representative from Rhode Island Claudine (Cmarada) Schneider, who now lives in Colorado; former Colorado House and Senate Majority Leader Norma Anderson, an unaffiliated voter who recently left the Republican party; Denver Post columnist and Republican activist Krista Kafer; Michelle Priola, Kathi Wright, and Christopher Castilian.
They argue Trump, the leading GOP candidate for president in 2024, is disqualified under Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, which says no person who took an oath to support the Constitution then had “engaged in insurrection … or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof” can hold any office in the United States.
“Donald Trump tried to overthrow the results of the 2020 presidential election,” the lawsuit says. “His efforts culminated on January 6, 2021, when he incited, exacerbated, and otherwise engaged in a violent insurrection at the United States Capitol by a mob who believed they were following his orders, and refused to protect the Capitol or call off the mob for nearly three hours as the attack unfolded.”
The defendants are Trump and Secretary of State Jena Griswold, a Democrat.
Griswold is an outspoken critic of Trump who has said Trump did “incite an insurrection and attack our democracy.” But she is named as a defendant because she “has not committed to excluding Trump from the presidential ballot,” even though she has the authority to do so as the state’s top election official, the lawsuit says.
In seeking to intervene in the case, state Republican officials argued that the state party under Colorado law has the ultimate authority to determine whether an individual is a “bona fide” candidate for president and that the secretary of state’s role in placing the party’s candidate on the ballot is merely “ministerial in nature.”
They noted that their interests are aligned with Trump but not identical to his, since the party’s interests go beyond the 2024 election to its authority in all future elections in submitting presidential candidates.
In a separate court filing asking the court to prevent Griswold from blocking Trump from the Colorado ballot, the GOP officials said, “Secretary Griswold, an active member of the opposing major political party who has publicly weighed in with her views on Respondent Trump, will certainly not adequately represent the Intervenor’s interests in this action, as her mind is already made up” about Trump inciting an insurrection.
The court scheduled a five-day trial to start Oct. 30, and the judge said Monday she hopes to issue a ruling by Thanksgiving. The case is expected to be appealed, potentially up to the U.S. Supreme Court.
The Colorado case is seen as the first major test of the 14th Amendment’s disqualification clause since the Civil War era. Other similar cases, such as one filed by Free Speech For People in Minnesota last week, are expected in other states.
Colorado Newsline is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Colorado Newsline maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Quentin Young for questions: info@coloradonewsline.com. Follow Colorado Newsline on Facebook and Twitter.
'Insane false equivalence': Conservative slammed for comparing Jan. 6 to Senate dress code
September 19, 2023
Of all the takes on Sen. John Fetterman's dress code, one conservative podcaster had what might be the worst one, according to onlookers.
Fetterman received a lot of media attention after the Senate said it wouldn't enforce its formal dress code, which typically requires a suit and tie. Republicans melted down about it, and Fetterman himself hit back.
One of those Republicans is conservative Redstate co-founder Erick Erickson, who had this to say about the Senate changes.
"Dems who were outraged by January 6 rioters storming the Capitol because of the violence wrought against that great Temple of Democracy are okay with a man at war with the English language and pants getting to wear a hoodie and shorts onto the Senate floor," he wrote. "Just no bison helmets."
Legal experts, former politicians, and bloggers were quick to react.
Former Assistant U.S. Attorney Richard Signorelli said the "insane false equivalence merits" no further consideration.
Former prosecutor Mark Romano added, "This is an incredibly stupid thing to say."
Former Tea Party congressman Joe Walsh simply said, "This is a really bad tweet."
'She has no bias': Jan. 6 investigator says Trump aide will be 'critical' for Jack Smith
September 19, 2023
The Donald Trump aide who recently broke ranks with the former president has provided some of the strongest evidence yet in connection with the Mar-a-Lao documents case, according to a January 6 investigator on CNN.
Temidayo Aganga-Williams, an attorney who served as an investigator for the House Jan. 6 committee, appeared on CNN Primetime Tuesday night, and was asked what to think about Trump's conduct in the case. Specifically, the host asked what Aganda-Williams thinks of Trump allegedly saying his aide, Molly Michaels, should pretend she doesn't know about the boxes.
"How damaging is that?" the host asked.
Aganga-Williams, replied, "I think it's incredibly damaging. Molly Michaels, I think, is going to be an essential, critical witness to Jack Smith's case."
He added that this particular allegation "puts these documents in Trump's hands."
The testimony will also help establish intent for the obstruction part of the case, according to Aganga-Williams, who highlighted why Michaels might make an ideal witness for Smith.
"This is not some Democrat, political opposition to Trump. This is his personal assistant. She stuck by him through impeachment one, impeachment two, the January 6th attack," the report states. "She was with him, she's someone who's shown loyalty to him. And at this point, she broke. That's important, a jury is going to look at that and say, why was she -- she has no bias, no incentive to mislead here."
