Foreign journalists in China see 'rapid decline in media freedom': survey

BEIJING (Reuters) - China used coronavirus prevention measures, intimidation and visa curbs to limit foreign reporting in 2020, ushering in a "rapid decline in media freedom," the Foreign Correspondents' Club of China (FCCC) said on Monday. For the third year in a row, no journalists told the group that working conditions had improved, the FCCC said in an annual report based on 150 responses to a survey of correspondents and interviews with bureau chiefs. "All arms of state power - including surveillance systems introduced to curb coronavirus - were used to harass and intimidate journalists, t...