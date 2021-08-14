Former Afghan interpreters in US watch and worry amid a scary, deadline effort to evacuate their colleagues
Fearful that the Taliban have changed little since the darkest days of their regime, many Afghans worry about a new era of Taliban influence NOORULLAH SHIRZADA AFP

PHILADELPHIA — Mohammad Azimi knew it was risky to take a job at the U.S. embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan, helping to translate contracts, payrolls and vouchers for the Americans. Even the local shopkeepers and taxi drivers knew who he was and where he worked, and could easily pass that information to the Taliban. One interpreter recently was dragged from his car and beheaded. This spring, after six years, Azimi knew something else: It was time to leave Afghanistan. He arrived in Philadelphia just ahead of what has become a rattling, deadline effort to evacuate thousands of Afghan interpreters w...