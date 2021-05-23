Former BBC chief resigns from high-profile role at UK’s National Gallery amid Diana interview fallout
Princess Diana (Screen Capture)

Fallout from an investigation into BBC’s 1995 interview with Princess Diana continues to reverberate throughout the United Kingdom. On Saturday, Tony Hall, who was the broadcaster’s director of news at the time of the explosive tell-all with the late Princess of Wales, announced he was stepping down from his role as board chairman of Britain’s National Gallery. His decision to resign from the high-profile position at one of the world’s most prestigious art museums comes as the BBC grapples with a torrent of criticism over its handling of an internal investigation into the now-infamous intervie...