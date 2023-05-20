Former Brazilian officials charged over 2022 murders of British journalist, Indigenous expert
Andressa Anholete/Getty Images North America/TNS

Brazilian authorities have charged the former chief of the country’s Indigenous protection agency for his role in the 2022 killings of British journalist Dom Phillips and renowned Indigenous expert Bruno Pereira. The former head of the country’s National Foundation for Indigenous Peoples (FUNAI) is accused of failing to properly act on information that could have prevented the high-profile murders of Phillips and Pereira, Brazilian authorities said in a news release. Another high-ranking former official was also indicted on the same charges. Police have not named the two former officials, but ...