Former Democratic candidate for Florida governor indicted
OCTAVIO JONES/Tampa Bay Times/TNS

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Andrew Gillum, who narrowly lost to Ron DeSantis four years ago, was indicted Wednesday on federal charges of conspiracy, wire fraud and making false statements during his time as Tallahassee mayor and run for governor. The indictment comes five years after the FBI issued its first set of subpoenas to several public officials and business owners. The investigation led to the convictions last year of former Tallahassee City Commissioner Scott Maddox, his business partner Paige Carter-Smith and developer J.T. Burnette. Gillum proclaimed his innocence in a statement sent out b...