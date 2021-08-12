Former federal prosecutor calls for criminal insider trading investigation into Rand Paul

"The fact that you equate putting a piece of cloth over your face to stop the spread of a deadly pandemic with WEAKNESS, lets me know just how small you are as a person," Loller says in the 58-second video. "You're terrified that other people will think you're weak. Because you are."

"And ironically, by not just wearing a mask when you go out in public, you are broadcasting to the world exactly how much of a coward you actually are. It's amazing. Your fragile little ego is taking people's lives," he adds.

In a now-deleted post, the Fresno State College Republicans retweeted Loller's video with the caption, "You're such a hero that you'll break down when I light fireworks next door," in what many saw as a dig against veterans with PTSD.

In a subsequent tweet that was not deleted, the student group wrote, "Maybe guys who are actually fighting in combat are brave and whatnot, but the vast majority of our military are glorified DMV employees. They work against what we as conservatives believe all the time with few exceptions."

Speaking to the Sacramento Bee, Loller said that while he gets lots of criticism over his video, he was shocked by the tweet from the Fresno State College Republicans that seemed to make light of PTSD.



Loller then responded with a TikTok video.

"Gosh, imagine having your masculinity called into question by a dork like me," Loller said, "and your response is to insult every veteran who's ever been jumpy after hearing an explosion."

After the school got wind of the dust-up, officials issued a response rebuking the student group's rhetoric.

"We have been made aware of recent social media posts by a student organization that are deeply concerning and inconsistent with the University's core values," the university's tweet said. "Fresno State strongly supports our nation's military and its veterans."

