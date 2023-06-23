Former head of Haiti’s electoral council kidnapped
Traveling on the streets of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, even in an armored vehicle, can be a nerve-wracking adventure as unprecedented kidnappings and gang violence hold the country hostage. - Jacqueline Charles/Miami Herald/TNS

The former head of Haiti’s provisional electoral council, Pierre-Louis Opont, is the latest victim of the country’s kidnapping scourge, his abduction occurring less than 10 days after his wife, a prominent journalist, was also abducted. Opont, who headed the nine-member Provisional Electoral Council that oversaw the controversial 2015 election involving Haitian President Jovenel Moïse, that was later annulled for alleged fraud and vote irregularities, was kidnapped late Tuesday as he returned home. He was approaching his front gate in the suburb of Tabarre, where the U.S. embassy is located, w...