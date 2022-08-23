Former Jan. 6 investigator John Wood ends independent campaign for US Senate in Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — John Wood, a former investigator for the House Jan. 6 committee, announced Tuesday that he was ending his independent bid for U.S. Senate in Missouri. Wood, a former U.S. attorney who centered his campaign around the idea that both the Republican and Democratic candidates were too extreme, said on Twitter there was no realistic path for his campaign after Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt defeated embattled former Gov. Eric Greitens in the Aug. 2 Republican primary. “I made the decision to run for the United States Senate when Eric Greitens was the favorite for the R...
Republican gubernatorial candidate Scott Jensen on Tuesday said his past comparison of COVID-19 public health policies to Nazism was “legitimate.”
Back in April, Jensen said the steps taken to curb COVID-19 spread were comparable to Adolf Hitler’s rise to power, citing Kristallnacht — two nights in November when violent mobs destroyed synagogues, businesses and homes. Likening COVID-19 policies to a repeat of Nazism were justifiable, Jensen said in a video posted to his campaign Facebook page on Tuesday.
“I want to speak to a little bit of a hubbub that’s been in the media lately about whether or not I was insensitive in regards to the Holocaust. I don’t believe I was,” Jensen said.
Jensen and his running mate Matt Birk are scheduled to speak at a Republican Jewish Coalition event in Minneapolis on Tuesday evening.
“I think it’s a legitimate comparison. It may not strike your fancy — that’s fine — but this is how I think, and you don’t get to be my thought police person,” Jensen said.
Jensen made his April remarks at a MaskOffMN event. The group has called the government’s response to COVID-19 “a fraud,” and falsely claims vaccines are not safe.
At the event, Jensen explained why it was important to question government officials.
“If you look at the 1930s and you look at it carefully, we could see something’s happening. Little things that people chose to push aside. ‘It’s going to be okay.’ And then the little things grew into something bigger. Then there was a night called Kristallnacht. The night of the breaking glass,” said Jensen, whose comments were also reported Monday by TCJewfolk.
The Jewish Community Relations Council of Minnesota and the Dakotas has stated in the past that “Contemporary comparisons to Nazis, coming from anywhere on the political spectrum, are almost always historically inaccurate, insult the memory of the Holocaust’s victims and survivors, and are deeply hurtful to most Jews and others whose communities were victimized.”
The group invited Jensen to a discussion about why they find the analogy offensive.
Jensen ended his Tuesday video by saying he’s allowed to analyze and think about things how he sees fit.
“I’m passionate in my support of the state of Israel, as well as the Jewish people,” Jensen said.
The U.S. Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division has secured a third conviction of neo-Nazis who beat a black DJ at a Lynnwood, Washington bar in 2018.
Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke and U.S. Attorney Nicholas W. Brown announced that Randy Smith, 42, pleaded guilty to a hate crime and making false statements to the FBI, along with an unrelated firearms charge.
"In his plea agreement, Smith admitted that, at the time of the assault, he was a member of a white supremacist support group," DOJ announced. "On Dec. 8, 2018, Smith entered a bar in Lynnwood, Washington, with others, including fellow support group members as well as members of a higher-level white supremacist group. Smith wore clothing and patches indicating his group membership and gave a 'Nazi salute' as he entered the bar. While inside, Smith assaulted T.S, a Black man who was serving as the disc jockey at the bar, because he believed that T.S. was being disrespectful to the members of the white supremacist groups. Smith repeatedly punched T.S., while others punched, kicked, and/or stomped on T.S. and called T.S. racial slurs. As a result of the assault, T.S. suffered bodily injuries. Two bystanders attempted to intervene to help T.S. and stop the assault. Both bystanders were assaulted by members of the white supremacist groups, and both sustained injuries."
Smith was convicted of falsely telling FBI agents he did not remember the victim being called a racial slur at the Rec Room Bar Grill.
"This statement was false, in that Smith knew he and others called T.S. racial slurs before, during and after the assault. Smith made this false statement to the FBI because he wanted to cover up the motive for the assault, which was the bias that he and others had against T.S.’s race," the DOJ explained. "Smith will be sentenced on Nov. 18. The hate crime charge carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison. The false statement charge carries a maximum penalty of up to five years in prison."
In 2018, the Herald newspaper in Everett reported on the items police had recovered.
"Others in the bar were literally card-carrying white nationalists," the newspaper reported. "Randy Smith, 38, of Eugene, Oregon, brought four business cards associated with the hate group Crew 38, according to search warrants. He also had a Nazi swastika on a ring."
The Anti-Defamation League says, "The number 38 is used as a numeric symbol by members of the Hammerskins, a racist skinhead group. Substituting letters for numbers, 38 stands for CH or 'Crossed Hammers,' a reference to the crossed hammers of the group's logo. The most common use of this numeric symbol is with Crew 38, a Hammerskin 'support' group consisting of female associates of the group as well as males interested in becoming members."
On Monday, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, announced his plan to retire in December of this year. Fox News Tucker Carlson weighed in with his opinion of Fauci's retirement announcement -- but his attack appears to have backfired on social media.
During his Monday evening broadcast of "Tucker Carlson Tonight," the right-wing talk show host wasted no time sharing his reaction. “Imagine the pandemonium at SoulCycle studios across the Northeast this morning when Tony Fauci announced his retirement,” Carlson began.
“Ugly doesn’t begin to describe it. Picture the chaos, if you can, in the organic chaga aisle at Whole Foods in Brookline. Try to envision the panic and hysteria that must have broken out at espresso bars in Edgartown and Aspen and Santa Monica and Bethesda as thousands of masked ladies in Lululemon discovered, all at once, that the one religious leader they still revered, their own even tinier version of the Dalai Lama, had decided to retreat forever from public life.”
He wasn’t done. “You can picture the carnage, the wailing, the swooning, manicured hands clutched to breasts, then fumbling for Xanax and expensive handbags,” Carlson continued. “Not since the orange man seized the White House in a Russian coup have more 46-year-old Cornell-educated lawyers with weak husbands wept shamelessly in public. There’s not enough rose in Napa to quell that pain.”
It didn't take long for Twitter users to fire back with opposing views as they highlighted Carlson's own privileged background.
"Tucker pretending he’s Joe Sixpack and not the very preppy, manicured trust fund baby he’s ALWAYS been somehow works on the trailer trash who lap this shit up," one Twitter user tweeted.
“The guy whose family got rich selling us salt and carb loaded frozen 'dinners' is talking about elites like he isn't one," remarked another.
A third chimed in, “Anthony Fauci spent his adult life trying to help people and when he retired Tucker Carlson, the despicable caricature of a spoiled prep school twerp, called him a liar, a fraud and insinuated that he helped the Chinese spread Covid. Appalling, dangerous slander. Call him out!”
Fauci announced Monday he will leave the federal government in December. Fauci is the chief medical adviser to President Joe Biden and leads a lab studying the immune system. Many Americans weren't introduced to Dr. Fauci until the COVID-19 pandemic when he became a household name for his public appearances in which he attempted to inform the American public on how to protect themselves against the virus.
Fauci, however, has a long history, having served under a total of seven presidents during his tenure on numerous outbreaks including HIV/AIDS, SARS, pandemic flu, Ebola and the 2001 anthrax attacks.
As the COVID-19 pandemic deepened, Fauci fell out of favor with former president Donald Trump due to his urgings of continued public caution that clashed with the former president’s desire to return to normalcy and promotion of unproven treatments for the virus. He was eventually given a security detail for his protection due to the political attacks and death threats he received.
Despite the threats Dr. Fauci received in recent years for simply doing his job, he remained loyal to presenting the science to the American public. In an interview with The Associated Press Monday, Fauci stated, “I’ve gone into this campus and into the labs and into the hospital every day, including most weekends, for 54 years. The idea of walking away from it obviously is bittersweet.”