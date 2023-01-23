Former Mexican drug czar heads to trial accused of aiding El Chapo

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Opening statements are set to begin on Monday in the U.S. trial of a former Mexican law enforcement official once in charge of cracking down on drug trafficking, who now stands accused of taking bribes from the powerful Sinaloa Cartel.
Genaro Garcia Luna led Mexico's Federal Investigation Agency from 2001 to 2005 and was Public Security Minister from 2006 to 2012, during which time he worked closely with U.S. counter-narcotics and intelligence agencies.
He pleaded not guilty in 2020 to U.S. charges that he accepted millions of dollars to protect the cartel once run by imprisoned drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman.
Federal prosecutors in Brooklyn say Garcia Luna gave the Sinaloa Cartel sensitive information about its rivals as well as safe passage for drug shipments. He faces five counts, including continuing criminal enterprise and conspiracy to distribute cocaine.
Garcia Luna, who was arrested in 2019 in Texas, is one of the highest-ranking Mexican officials to be accused of aiding drug trafficking groups, and there is considerable speculation inside Mexico about whether the trial could embarrass former officials, or even ex-presidents.
Garcia Luna ran public security under former President Felipe Calderon, who sent in Mexico's armed forces to tackle the drug gangs and put clamping down on organized crime at the center of his 2006-2012 administration.
Current President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, an adversary of Calderon, last Wednesday urged the public to wait and see.
"It's all going to come out," he told a news conference, saying that U.S. officials should be called to testify if they were involved in events under investigation.
Following Garcia Luna's arrest, Calderon expressed profound shock and issued a statement saying he was completely unaware of what his former security minister is alleged to have done.
The former president urged the "full force of the law" to be applied in the event Garcia Luna was found guilty.
$3 MILLION IN A SUITCASE
During the eight-week trial, prosecutors plan to call former senior cartel members to testify about bribes paid to Garcia Luna, court papers show.
Garcia Luna has previously accused drug traffickers of leveling false allegations against him as revenge for the actions he took against cartels. His lawyers have said in court papers that their client "had no wealth to speak of" upon moving to the United States in 2012, but later made money from his work as a security consultant.
During Guzman's trial in 2018, the brother of one of his partners testified that he had given Garcia Luna a suitcase containing $3 million in 2005 or 2006, and paid him another $3 million to $5 million in 2007. Garcia Luna at the time called those allegations "defamation" and without proof.
Guzman was sentenced to life in prison in 2019 following his conviction in Brooklyn on drug trafficking and murder conspiracy charges. He is held at a high-security "Supermax" prison in Colorado.
Mexico's government in 2020 issued an arrest warrant of its own for Garcia Luna on charges of illegal enrichment. Mexico also sued Garcia Luna in Florida, where he had been living before his 2019 arrest, in an effort to recover what it called illegally obtained assets. The case is ongoing.
(Reporting by Luc Cohen in New York; Additional reporting by Lizbeth Diaz in Mexico City; Editing by Noeleen Walder and Alistair Bell)
Many of us are returning to work or school after spending time with relatives over the summer period. Sometimes we can be left wondering how on earth we are related to some of these people with whom we seemingly have nothing in common (especially with a particularly annoying relative).
However, in evolutionary terms, we all share ancestors if we go far enough back in time. This means many features in our bodies stretch back thousands or even millions of years in our great family tree of life.
In biology, the term “homology” relates to the similarity of a structure based on descent from a shared common ancestor. Think of the similarities of a human hand, a bat wing and a whale flipper. These all have specialist functions, but the underlying body plan of the bones remains the same.
Волков Владислав Петрович/Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA
This differs from “analogous” structures, such as wings in insects and birds. Although they serve a similar function, the wings of a dragonfly and the wings of a parrot have arisen independently, and don’t share the same evolutionary origin.
Here are five examples of ancient traits you might be surprised to learn are still seen in humans today.
One step ahead
What makes us human? This question has plagued scientists and scholars for centuries. Today it seems relatively straightforward to tell who is a human and who is not, but looking through the fossil record, things very quickly become less clear.
Does humanity begin with the origins of our own species, Homo sapiens, from 300,000 years ago? Or should we stretch things back more than three million years to ancestors such as “Lucy” (Australopithecus afarensis) from eastern Africa? Or even further back to our split from the other great apes?
Whatever line you draw in the sand to pinpoint the birth of humanity, one thing is certain. The act of habitually walking around on two legs, known as “bipedalism”, was one of our ancestors’ greatest steps.
It’s hard to overestimate the importance of bipedalism in human evolution. Microgen/Shutterstock
Almost every part of our skeleton was affected by the switch from walking on all fours to standing upright. These adaptations include the alignment and size of the foot bones, hip bones, knees, legs, and vertebral column.
Animals with this single window in their skulls are known as synapsids. The word means “fused arch”, referring to the bony arch found underneath the opening in the skull behind each eye.
Today all mammals, including humans, are synapsids (but reptiles and birds are not).
Other famous synapsids from prehistoric times include the often misidentified Dimetrodon. The sail-backed ancient reptile is commonly mistaken for a dinosaur. However, with its sprawling limbs and single temporal fenestra it instead belongs to a lineage sometimes referred to as “mammal-like reptiles”, although we prefer the more accurate term of synapsid.
Artist’s impression of a Dimetrodon, a long-extinct animal that was not a dinosaur. David Roland/Shutterstock
10 little fingers and 10 little toes
I am typing this article on my computer using ten of my digits (fingers and thumbs; digits also refer to toes but mine don’t reach the keyboard).
This pattern of five digits in the human hand or foot, known as a “pentadactyl limb”, is found in most amphibians, reptiles, birds and mammals.
But fish don’t have fingers and toes, so when was it that digits first evolved?
A recent study by myself and colleagues actually described the first digits found preserved within a fish fin. We used powerful imaging methods to peer inside a 380-million-year-old fossil called Elpistostege from Quebec, Canada, to reveal the oldest fish fingers!
Somewhat surprisingly, the first fish to evolve digits still retained fin rays around them so these bones would not have been visible on the animal externally.
The earliest tetrapods (four-limbed animals with a backbone that eventually moved out of water and onto land) “experimented” with the number of digits, sometimes being found with six, seven or eight of them.
These earliest tetrapods were likely still living in the water. It wasn’t until tetrapods became truly terrestrial that the five-digit limb arrived. This arrangement most likely arose as a practical solution to weight bearing on land.
Long in the tooth
Does your mind wander when you brush your teeth? Well, have you ever considered how evolutionarily old your pearly whites are?
In 2022 a team of palaeontologists described isolated fossil fish teeth from Silurian age rocks in Guizhou province, China. This remarkable discovery pushed the minimum age of teeth back a further 14 million years from previous findings. This means our dentition now harks back to a whopping 439 million years ago.
That new fish, a very early jawed vertebrate, was named Qianodus duplicis and is only known from isolated specialised teeth known as “whorls”. A tooth whorl is a bizarre row of teeth that curls in on itself in a spiral pattern (most famously present in the buzz-saw shark, Helicoprion).
Nevertheless, the teeth in the Chinese jawed fish have a number of features found in other modern jawed vertebrates, which highlight their relevance in understanding the evolution of our very own gnashers. Chomp on that!
Grow a spine
To “grow a spine” means to become emboldened and confident. The first animals to do just that must have surely been courageous to venture out into the perilous ancient seas 500 million years ago.
First, these worm-like animals evolved a “notochord” – a rod built of cartilage running along the back of the body. This enabled the attachment of segmented muscle blocks and a long tail extending beyond the anus. All animals with a notochord are called chordates, and includes everything from sea squirts to sea gulls, comprising more than 65,000 living species.
To get an idea of the first chordates, today we can look to animals such as the lancelet (known as Amphioxus or Branchiostoma). Lancelets look a bit like tiny, primitive fishes without fins. They swim by undulating their body from side to side.
Next come those with well organised heads (craniates), and those in which the notochord is replaced by a backbone in adults (vertebrates).
A backbone is built of individual segmented bones (vertebrae) which fit together in a specific interlocking pattern. We have a few tantalising fossils representing the earliest known examples of vertebrates, such as Metaspriggina known from Canada, or Haikouichthys from China in rocks more than 500 million years old.
So, whether it be your large brain and broad pelvis from walking around upright, skull with a single opening and bony arch, your fingers, toes, teeth or spinal cord, we humans share many ancient features in our bodies.
Fox News lawyers justified "outlandish" claims its hosts made about Dominion Voting Systems in a new filing last week in a $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit.
Attorneys for the conservative network filed sealed motions asking the court to dismiss the case before it goes to trial in April and offering "omitted context" -- which included long-debunked claims -- for remarks by hosts Sean Hannity, Jeanine Pirro, Lou Dobbs, Maria Bartiromo and their guests, including Donald Trump, Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell, reported NPR.
"There is not a single statement for which Dominion can prove every element of its claim for defamation," the network's lawyers said.
Fox lawyers brought up since-disproven claims that the use of Sharpie markers in Maricopa County, Arizona, had invalidated Trump votes and allegations of voter fraud in Detroit, and they filed a sworn deposition from an anonymous witness who claims to be a former member of the Venezuelan presidential security team and accused Dominion of committing election fraud in the U.S.
All of those claims have been disproven -- in some cases by Fox News reporters at the time -- but the network's attorneys aren't defending them as correct, and instead are arguing that the broadcasters were simply commenting on "newsworthy subjects."
"They put themselves in a real pickle when they start to provide the surrounding context," said Thomas Wienner, a retired corporate litigator based in Michigan. "Sometimes that context is helpful to them. But sometimes ... it makes it worse. It doesn't make it better."
"The overall impression you get, when you read the omitted text, is that these people were night after night, day after day, promoting theories that were ridiculous and that had been rejected by the courts," Wienner added, "and there really was no support for them other than a couple of crackpots."
The network's attorneys have consistently argued that hosts were simply relaying newsworthy claims made by the former president and his allies, and they have characterized some of their statements as hyperbole or opinions. But experts say that only gets them so far.
"If anything, because they were so outlandish, they immediately attracted widespread attention and were debunked," said Eddie Perez, a board member at the nonprofit OSET Institute. "They instantly didn't stand up to the light of day."
Arizona television personality Kari Lake's first foray into politics failed in a spectacular manner, in large part because she alienated a substantial segment of voters in her own party who either flipped to her opponent or chose to skip voting for anyone for governor.
That's according to a post-election analysis released last week that reviewed ballots in pivotal Maricopa County and was complied for the Arizona Republican Party.
As the report notes, Lake, who lost to opponent Katie Hobbs by 17,000 votes, was damaged by 33,000 Republican-leaning voters in Maricopa County who voted for the Democrat instead.
According to a report from Newsweek, "In comparison, Lake, a Donald Trump-endorsed 2020 election-denier, managed to gain only 5,953 votes from Democrat-leaning voters. Around 6,000 Republican-leaning voters also chose not to vote at all, or wrote in another candidate, rather than support Lake in November."
One of the authors of the report noted that Lake was dogged by her own rhetoric after she attacked members of her own party as RINO's (Republicans In Name Only) which alienated some of the very voters she needed.
As report author Benny White put it when interviewed by the Arizona Republic: "She just ran a terrible campaign."