Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan arrested at Islamabad court

By Asif Shahzad and Gibran Naiyyar Peshimam ISLAMABAD (Reuters) -Pakistan security forces arrested former Prime Minister Imran Khan at Islamabad High Court on Tuesday, his aides said, in a dramatic move that threatens fresh turmoil in the nuclear-armed country. Geo TV reported that Khan was arrested in connection with a corruption case. Footage of the arrest shared by Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party showed scores of security personnel in riot-control gear whisking Khan away in a van. Fawad Chaudhry, Khan's aide, said in a video message that the court premises was "attacked" by secu...