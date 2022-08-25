Former R. Kelly girlfriend testifies about encounters with singer’s underage goddaughter
R. Kelly at Leighton Criminal Court Building in Chicago on June 6, 2019. - E. Jason Wambsgans/Chicago Tribune/TNS

CHICAGO — A former girlfriend of R. Kelly’s took the witness stand at his federal trial Thursday and testified that she had sexual contact with Kelly and his underage goddaughter at the behest of the singer, who also filmed and directed their encounters. Lisa Van Allen testified she met “Jane,” Kelly’s goddaughter, in 1998. Jane would have been around 14 years old at the time, but Kelly told Van Allen she was 16, Van Allen said. The three of them had three sexual encounters over the next three years, Van Allen testified, and Kelly filmed all of them. Van Allen used her hands to mime for the ju...