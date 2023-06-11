Former Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon arrested in connection with party funding probe

LONDON (Reuters) -Former Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon was arrested on Sunday, the BBC and Sky reported, after Police Scotland said a 52-year-old woman was in custody being questioned as part of its investigation into the Scottish National Party's funding. The police investigation is looking at what happened to more than 600,000 pounds ($750,000) raised by Scottish independence campaigners in 2017, which was supposed to have been ring-fenced but may have been used for other purposes. In April, Sturgeon's husband, Peter Murrell and the party's then treasurer were both arrested and the...