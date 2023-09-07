Former State Attorney Monique Worrell sues Gov. DeSantis, asks Florida Supreme Court to reverse suspension
Orange-Osceola State Attorney Monique Worrell ends her press conference with a raised fist outside her former office in the Orange County Courthouse complex on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023. - Ricardo Ramirez Buxeda/Orlando Sentinel/TNS

Monique Worrell, the former Orange-Osceola state attorney, has filed a lawsuit against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, asking the Florida Supreme Court to reverse his order removing her from office. Worrell is accusing DeSantis of citing vague allegations against her in his case for her suspension, which has rattled community organizers and people in the legal community who rallied Tuesday, calling the governor’s action “unconstitutional” at a series of press conferences in Orange County, Tampa and Miami. DeSantis suspension of Worrell follows a string of criticism from law enforcement leaders accu...