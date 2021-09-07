Former top Trump advisor Jason Miller allegedly ‘questioned’ by law enforcement in Brazil: report

Jason Miller, the ex-Trump advisor who left the former president to head the startup right wing Twitter-like social media site GETTR, has been "arrested" in Brazil, according to a local report and numerous claims on social media.
"The Federal Police arrested the businessman and former right-hand man of former U.S. President Donald Trump, Jason Miller, early on Tuesday (7/9), at Brasilia International Airport," according to a Google translation from the Metrópoles, in a column written by former CNN Brazil contributor Igor Gadelha.
Miller, in a statement (below) posted by New York Times White House correspondent Annie Karni, says he was "questioned." The Independent confirmed that reporting.
Jason Miller statement: pic.twitter.com/T12NeeNohX
— Annie Karni (@anniekarni) September 7, 2021
Miller last week tweeted he was headed to the American far right wing conference CPAC, which was holding an event in Brazil.
Next stop: #CPACBrasil - lets's go! pic.twitter.com/HqpcAZ0Miu
— Jason Miller (@JasonMillerinDC) September 3, 2021