Former top Trump advisor Jason Miller allegedly ‘questioned’ by law enforcement in Brazil: report
Jason Miller Fox News/screen grab

Jason Miller, the ex-Trump advisor who left the former president to head the startup right wing Twitter-like social media site GETTR, has been "arrested" in Brazil, according to a local report and numerous claims on social media.

"The Federal Police arrested the businessman and former right-hand man of former U.S. President Donald Trump, Jason Miller, early on Tuesday (7/9), at Brasilia International Airport," according to a Google translation from the Metrópoles, in a column written by former CNN Brazil contributor Igor Gadelha.

Miller, in a statement (below) posted by New York Times White House correspondent Annie Karni, says he was "questioned." The Independent confirmed that reporting.

Miller last week tweeted he was headed to the American far right wing conference CPAC, which was holding an event in Brazil.