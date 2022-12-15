Former Twitter employee sentenced for selling information to Saudi Arabian officials

A federal judge sentenced a former Twitter employee to 3 1/ 2 years in prison for helping the Saudi Royal Family to find dissenters. - CHRIS DELMAS/GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/TNS
SAN FRANCISCO — A federal judge has sentenced a former Walnut Creek, California, resident and Twitter employee to 3 1/2 years in prison following his conviction for acting as a foreign agent to the Saudi Arabian royal family, authorities said. Ahmad Abouammo 44, received a 42-month sentence Wednesday. Stephanie Hinds, the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of California, announced the sentencing in a news release. A jury convicted Abouammo in in August of accessing, monitoring and conveying confidential and sensitive information that could be used to identify and locate Twitter users of i...