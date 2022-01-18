Former Ukrainian president lands in Kyiv to face treason case

By Pavel Polityuk and Natalia Zinets KYIV (Reuters) -

Ukraine's former president, Petro Poroshenko, landed in Kyiv on Monday to face treason charges in a case he says was trumped up by allies of his successor, Volodymyr Zelenskiy. In a brief stand-off at border control after arriving on a flight from Warsaw, Poroshenko accused border guards of taking away his passport. He later greeted a crowd of thousands of cheering and flag-waving supporters outside the airport. Poroshenko's return sets up a showdown with President Zelenskiy's government in what critics say is an ill-judged distraction as Uk...