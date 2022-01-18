Former Ukrainian president lands in Kyiv to face treason case

Shelby Township Clerk Stan Grot told the Detroit News that he was asked to show up in Lansing to sign the document. He said he didn't know who called him and told him to do it, and claims it was merely "a call from an attorney working on behalf of Trump in Washington, D.C."

That fact links the fraud to the Trump effort, and some of the president's past tweets seem to indicate he had knowledge of the plot.

On Jan. 6 at 6:00 a.m. Trump proclaimed that "many states want to decertify."

Another tweet from Trump that day said, "The States (sic) want to redo their votes. They found out they voted on a FRAUD. Legislatures never approved. Let them do it. BE STRONG!"

Legislatures never approve an election's outcome, people vote and those people send electors to follow their votes. Lawmakers have nothing to do with the process.

"States want to correct their votes," Trump also tweeted. "Which they know now were based on irregularities and fraud, plus corrupt process never received legislative approval. All Mike Pence has to do is send them back to the States, AND WE WIN. Do it Mike, this is a time for extreme courage!"

In a Dec. 2020 report, White House aide Stephen Miller claimed that an "alternate" slate of electors would vote in key swing states. The moment came when Miller appeared on Fox News.

"As we speak, today, an alternate slate of electors in the contested states is going to vote, and we're going to send those results up to Congress. This will ensure that all of our legal remedies will remain open," Miller said. "That means that if we win these cases in the courts, that we can direct that the alternate slate of electors be certified."

Texas electors also pressured other states' "alternate electors" to try and turn over the election using their power.

"The call from the Texas electors came in the form of a resolution they passed 34-4, but it had no impact on the results," reported the Texas Tribune. "The four states — Michigan, Wisconsin, Georgia and Pennsylvania — had already cast their votes by that time, and soon after, California cast its 55 votes for Biden and pushed him over the 270 number he needed to win the presidency."

