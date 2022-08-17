Legal expert wants 'full investigation’ after report Secret Service failed to share threat against Pelosi

A former U.S. Attorney is calling for a full investigation into the U.S. Secret Service's failure to share intelligence it had detailing a violent threat against Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and other top Democrats.

"This is deeply disturbing," says Joyce Vance, who is now a law professor and MSNBC/NBC News legal analyst. She says it "requires a full investigation."

"The Capitol Police are responsible for protecting the Speaker," Vance continues. "If true" that the U.S. Secret Service "failed to pass on intelligence about threats, that's very alarming."

Vance points to a new report from Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW) that finds the Secret Service discovered a violent social media based threat on January 4, 2021, two days before the insurrection, but did not share that intelligence with the Capitol Police until nearly 6 PM ET on January 6.

The U.S. Secret Service is an agency under the Dept. of Homeland Security. The DHS Inspector General, Joseph Cuffari, is under investigation by two powerful House Committee chairs who on Tuesday accused him of "obstruction."



In a separate report CREW reveals that "days before the January 6 attack on the Capitol, documents exchanged between the Secret Service and other law enforcement agencies outlined 'threats of violence' on the 6th, coming 'predominantly from right wing groups' with 'plans to bring weapons into the District,' according to documents obtained by CREW. The Secret Service knew that Trump’s supporters would be demonstrating around Freedom Plaza and the Capitol with the intent to cause violence, but the agency does not appear to have taken the threat seriously."

"While the Secret Service downplayed threats posed by right-wing extremist groups and Trump’s supporters leading up to January 6, the newly obtained documents reveal just how grave and explicit the threats had actually been," CREW alleges.