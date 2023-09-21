Fort Lauderdale duped in $1.2 million phishing scam, police say. Here’s what happened

Daniel A. Varela/Miami Herald/TNS
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — South Florida is known as the fraud epicenter of the United States. Fort Lauderdale certainly realized that last week when $1.2 million in taxpayer money fell into the hands of scammers. The city made the seven-figure payment on Sept. 14 after believing it had received a legitimate bill from Moss Construction, Detective Ali Adamson, a spokesperson for Fort Lauderdale police, said in a Thursday news release. The city later learned the request for payment was fraudulent, Adamson added. “This is an active investigation, and we will be working with all appropriate law enfor...