Four school teachers in one Florida county die in one day from COVID as DeSantis continues to ban mask mandates
Governor Ron DeSantis on Facebook.

Four school teachers in Broward County, Florida just died from COVID-19 in one day. Three were unvaccinated, CNN reports (video below.)

Republican Governor Ron DeSantis continues to refuse to allow any mask or vaccine mandates as coronavirus cases, hospitalizations, and deaths explode in his state.

"Within a 24-hour span, we had an assistant teacher pass away, a teacher at her school pass away, an elementary teacher pass away and another teacher at a high school," Broward Teachers Union President Anna Fusco told CBS News.

Broward County's School Board this week voted to defy DeSantis' ban on masks mandates.

Florida recorded 24,869 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, far more than any state in the nation. Less than half of Florida's total population is fully vaccinated.