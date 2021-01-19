Fox & Friends host: No one can deny that Trump works hard because 'he watches every show'
Fox News hosts Steve Doocy, Ainsley Earhardt and Brian Kilmeade (screen grab)

Fox & Friends co-host Ainsley Earhardt on Tuesday praised President Donald Trump as a hard worker in part due to all the hours he dedicates to watching Fox News.

While discussing President-elect Joe Biden's incoming administration, Earhardt claimed to be worried that Biden would not be willing to put in the hours that Trump did over the last four years in the White House.

"They'll criticize President Trump but no one can argue, he is a worker," she said. "He doesn't drink alcohol, he stays up late at night, he watches every show, he's working."

Trump's nonstop television consumption has been unprecedented for an American president, as leaked schedules show that he often spends up to 60 percent of his day watching cable news.

In fact, researchers at Media Matters found that Trump live-tweeted Fox News programs an astonishing 1,146 times over a two-year period, which represented more than 7 percent of his total Twitter output over that time.

Watch the video below.