Fox Business to host second Republican debate: RNC
Former President Donald Trump (Reuters)

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Fox Business will hold the second debate of the 2024 Republican presidential contest, the Republican National Committee said on on Wednesday, making the conservative Fox outlets hosts of the party's first two debates. It is unclear whether the frontrunner in the Republican race for the White House, Donald Trump, will be at either one. Trump has said he plans to skip the first Republican debate on Aug. 23 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. That forum will be broadcast on Fox News, also part of Fox News Media. The second debate will be held at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundatio...

2024 Elections