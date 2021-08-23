Fox News asks if FDA rushed COVID vaccine approval then asks ‘what took so long?’

Minutes after the FDA announced full approval for Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine Fox News ran a segment that kicked off with the host suggesting the approval was "rushed," only to have another host ask, "what took so long?"

The Fox News guest, former Trump testing czar Admiral Brett Giroir, immediately handed credit for the Pfizer vaccine to the Trump administration's Operation Warp Speed, despite Pfizer developing its vaccine without any support from the federal government (other than the federal government agreeing to purchase it.)

Last week Media Matters reported in a six week period this summer "nearly 60%" of Fox News' "vaccine segments included claims undermining or downplaying vaccinations."

Watch:

Fox News on FDA's approval of Pfizer vaccine:

Was it rushed? *40 seconds pass* What took so long? pic.twitter.com/Id8NVmXKzI — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 23, 2021