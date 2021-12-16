Court can ‘infer’ Fox News ‘intended to avoid the truth’: Judge lets $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit to go forward

Dominion Voting Systems’ $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against Fox News can move forward, a Delaware state judge ruled Thursday.

Law & Crime reports Delaware Superior Court Judge Eric M. Davis wrote, “For purposes of the Motion, the Court must view all well-pled facts alleged in the Complaint as true and in a light most favorable to Dominion,” but added clearly, “If the plaintiff offers ‘some direct evidence’ that the statement ‘was probably false,’ the Court can infer that the defendant ‘inten[ded] to avoid the truth.’”

The far right wing cable network is being sued for giving “fictions a prominence they otherwise would never have achieved,” Dominion said in its lawsuit back in March, turning “a small flame…into a forest fire.”

“With Fox’s global platform,” Dominion’s 138-page lawsuit contents, “an audience of hundreds of millions, and the inevitable and extensive republication and dissemination of the falsehoods through social media, these lies deeply damaged Dominion’s once-thriving business.”

In a statement Fox News called the lawsuit an “all-out assault on the First Amendment.”