Fox News host admits his show misled viewers about Biden's nonexistent war on red meat
John Roberts (Screen Grab)

A Fox News host admitted that his broadcast included inaccurate reporting about President Joe Biden's nonexistent plan to sharply reduce the amount of red meat Americans can consume

On Monday, April 26, John Roberts the host of "America Reports" conceded that his Friday reporting was inaccurate after a number of media outlets released their own fact-checking reports. At the time, Roberts reported details about a study that has no connection to any of Biden's real policies. That study warned that people should be prepared to "say goodbye to your burgers if you want to sign up to the Biden climate agenda."

As Roberts reported on the study, Fox News featured an image that claimed "'Biden's climate requirements' are to 'cut 90% of red meat from diet, max 4 lbs per year, one burger per month,'" CNN reported.

However, on Monday, Roberts admitted, "That is not the case."

Roberts noted that "'graphic and the script' from his Friday show 'incorrectly implied' that a 2020 academic study about meat-eating and greenhouse gas emissions is "part of Biden's plan for dealing with climate change.'"

Biden has no proposed plan to impose restrictions on Americans' diets. However, scholars at the University of Michigan and Tulane University did examine "what would happen to greenhouse gas emissions if Americans hypothetically decided to reduce their meat consumption to four pounds per year." Turns out, it's better for the environment (who knew?).

Still, as CNN notes, none of the text is "a government-mandated reduction to four pounds per year -- and did not even mention Biden's name."