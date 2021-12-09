Fox News host praises disgraced CEO for mass firing of 900 employees: 'I loved this so much'

Vishal Garg, CEO of the online mortgage company Better.com, is now admitting that he handled things badly during a mass firing on Wednesday, December 1. That day, during a Zoom call, Garg brought around 900 employees together online and announced that all of them were being fired — a move he now admits has “embarrassed” the company. But Fox News’ Emily Compagno is not only defending Garg — she is outright praising him for the mass firing.

During a December 8 broadcast of “Outnumbered” — which features mostly or entirely female panels and is often described as a right-wing version of “The View” — Compagno insisted that Garg had nothing to apologize for. The attorney told others on the panel, which also included host Harris Faulkner and Lisa Kennedy Montgomery (the former MTV veejay known for hosting “Kennedy” on Fox Business), “I loved this, actually. I loved this so much…. So, for me, good riddance. And I feel bad that he’s now having to capitulate to the other execs at this company and apologize for it. Sorry guys, bye!”

Compagno, who is never shy about making over-the-top comments to drive ratings, added, “For all of them, they’re snowflakes. They’re probably Millennials and Zs. They need to learn work ethic.”

But even fellow members of the right-wing “Outnumbered” panel disagreed with Compagno’s strident defense of Garg, including host Harris Faulkner, libertarian/conservative Lisa Kennedy Montgomery (the former MTV veejay known for hosting “Kennedy” on Fox Business), “Fox and Friends” co-host Brian Kilmeade (the panel’s lone male) and former White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany. Words like “classless” and “embarrassment” were used by the other “Outnumbered” panelists.

Video