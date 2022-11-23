Fox News now complaining Biden White House is 'too pro-Christmas'

Over the years, many critics of Fox News and its sister channel Fox Business have mocked the right-wing cable media outlets for claiming that liberals and progressives are carrying out a "War On Christmas." It's a claim that's difficult to back up, as Christmas music, Christmas celebrations and Christmas decorations become ubiquitous in a long list of major U.S. cities that are overwhelmingly Democratic — from Boston and Philadelphia to Seattle to Chicago. Nonetheless, many Fox News and Fox Business hosts have insisted, year after year, that there is a movement among liberals, progressives and Democrats to attack Christmas.

But in 2022, ironically, Fox News is, according to Media Matters' Matt Gertz, attacking centrist Democratic President Joe Biden for being "too pro-Christmas."

At 6 PM on Monday, November 21, Fox News announced its "all-American Christmas tree lighting." But only four later, on far-right host Laura Ingraham's Fox News show, "The Ingraham Angle," the following words appeared on the screen: "Biden White House Jumps the Gun on Christmas."

In a November 22 tweet, Gertz was quick to point out how badly Fox News was contradicting itself by lighting its Christmas tree on the same day it was attacking the Biden White House for celebrating Christmas too early. And in a separate tweet, Gertz posted, "New Fox News salvo in the War on Christmas is that Joe Biden is too pro-Christmas."

It didn't take Twitter users long to point out how ridiculous they throught Fox News was being. Twitter user Mark Doss, @mzzark17, wrote, "First it was the left has a 'war on Christmas'. Now it's 'Whoa!! Hold on Joe. A little too early to be putting up that Christmas tree.'" And @diana_platts wrote, "It's actually fascinating when you think about it. When you string together the Trump stories by MSM, you see corruption, criminality, incitement, etc. When you string together the Biden stories on Fox, you get stuff like he's bringing up Christmas before Thanksgiving."

Twitter user Tina B. Gibson, @tinabgibby, posted, "Is this a war on Christmas at Fox News?" And Twitter user Terry Futrelle, @tef581, tweeted, "Well, you have to realize that they have 24 hours of hate filled news to get out, each and every day. Content often bites the dust."

