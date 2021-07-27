Fox News reporter Peter Doocy gets shut down at White House briefing yet again after asking another COVID 'gotcha' question

The same Fox News reporter who on Monday revealed he did not understand some very basic issues surrounding the coronavirus pandemic, forcing the White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki to explain it to him, on Tuesday again failed to grasp some very basic issues surrounding the pandemic, again forcing her to again explain the basics to him.
"Why did the President say, 'If you've been fully vaccinated, you no longer need to wear a mask? Let me repeat if you are fully vaccinated, you no longer need to wear a mask,' if it was possible that was going to turn out not to be true?" Fox News' Peter Doocy asked on Tuesday, referring to the news CDC today is expected to tighten mask guidance to include vaccinated people in high-transmissible areas of the country.
"Oh, Peter, I think we're all dealing with an evolving virus where there's no playbook and no historic precedent," Psaki replied, being forced to remind him that viruses mutate, and the direction of pandemics change. "And what the American people should feel confident in is that we are going to continue to be guided by science, look at public health data, in order to provide new guidance, if it's needed to save lives, protect the American people. When he made those comments back in May, we were dealing with a very different strain of the virus than we were than we are today. And Delta is more transmissible. It's spreading much more quickly. It was nearly non-existent in the United States back in May."
Psaki went on to note that in May, when the guidance changed to those who are vaccinated do not need to wear a mask, the Delta variant accounted for just 5% of infections. It is now well over 80% of infections.
The Washington Post just reported those "infected with the delta variant appear to carry a viral load that is 1,000 times higher than earlier versions of the virus, they said, and can easily spread it."
