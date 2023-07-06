Foxconn chairman holds talks with Sharp employees in Japan

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Foxconn Chairman Liu Young-way held talks with mid-level employees at Japan's Sharp this week and talked about topics including the relationship between the two companies, according to two sources familiar with the matter. Foxconn, the world's largest contract electronics maker, reported a 56% plunge in first-quarter net profit, due to a T$17.3 billion ($553 million) writedown related to its 34% stake in Japanese electronics maker Sharp. During the meetings, which were attended by more than 100 employees, Liu talked about issues including the two companies' relationship, Sha...