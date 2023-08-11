Fox’s chief legal officer to leave corporation: report

Fox Corporation announced Friday that Chief Legal Officer Viet Dinh is leaving the company, The New York Times reports.
Dinh's exit comes after the corporation agreed to a 787.5 million settlement with Dominion Voting Systems over the network's reporting of false 2020 election claims.
The leading counsel's departure also comes as the company still faces a defamation suit filed by Smartmatic, a similar voting technology firm to Dominion.
Per The Times, the ex-President George W. Bush White House staffer "gave what some inside the company considered flawed advice during the Dominion suit, which exposed a pattern of deceptive coverage by Fox News after the 2020 election," and that "He insisted that Fox was on firm legal footing and could take the case, if need be, all the way to the Supreme Court, where he believed the company would prevail on First Amendment grounds."
Since Fox's settlement with Dominion in April, the corporation has fired several staffers, leaving others fearful of whether they could be next.
The Times reports Dinh will remain on staff through the end of 2023, according to the company.
New York Times' full report is available at this link (subscription required).