France deploys 45,000 police, armoured vehicles to quell riots

By Tassilo Hummel and Mimosa Spencer PARIS (Reuters) -France deployed 45,000 police officers and some armoured vehicles on the streets on Saturday as riots rocked French cities for a fourth night over a teenager's fatal shooting by an officer during a traffic stop. Buildings and vehicles have been torched and stores looted, and the violence has plunged President Emmanuel Macron into the gravest crisis of his leadership since the Yellow Vest protests that started in 2018. Unrest has flared nationwide, including in cities such as Marseille, Lyon, Toulouse, Strasbourg and Lille as well as Paris w...
Busted: Kristi Noem is investor in ethanol plant partnered with company proposing controversial pipeline
July 01, 2023
Gov. Kristi Noem is an investor in an ethanol plant that’s partnered with a company proposing a controversial carbon dioxide pipeline.
The ethanol plant is Granite Falls Energy in Granite Falls, Minnesota. Noem’s financial disclosures from her former service in Congress and her current time as governor reveal that she and her husband are investors in the plant. Summit Carbon Solutions, a company proposing a carbon pipeline through South Dakota, lists Granite Falls Energy as one of its partners.
Noem’s congressional disclosure forms, which require only an estimated range of income rather than an exact amount, say she made between $25,006 and $70,000 in dividends from the plant between her first run for Congress in 2010 until the end of her service as a U.S. representative in early 2019. The state-level disclosures she’s filed since then only require the identification of income sources, not amounts.
The disclosures raise questions about Noem’s lack of support for anti-pipeline legislation, according to Ed Fischbach, an Aberdeen-area farmer whose land is near the pipeline route.
“She and the people in her office wouldn’t even come talk to us when we came to the Capitol,” Fischbach said.
Noem’s spokesman, Ian Fury, responded to a message from South Dakota Searchlight with a written statement saying Noem “invested in Granite Falls many years ago and has always appropriately disclosed her finances.”
“Governor Noem has always supported our ethanol industry,” Fury’s statement said. “Like many farmers and those who have made a living in agriculture, she puts her money where her mouth is.”
Ethanol is a fuel additive made primarily from corn. Summit’s multi-billion-dollar project would capture carbon dioxide emissions from 34 ethanol plants in the upper Midwest. The gas would be liquefied and transported by pipeline for underground sequestration in North Dakota.
The pipeline project would qualify for incentive payments from the federal government of $85 per metric ton of carbon sequestered, for removing heat-trapping carbon from the atmosphere. It could also allow participating ethanol producers to sell their products in states and countries with stricter emissions standards.
A similar project, the Heartland Greenway pipeline, would also pass through South Dakota on its way to a sequestration site in Illinois. That project is proposed by a company called Navigator CO2.
Noem’s actions, positions
Noem has been involved in carbon pipeline policymaking. In March 2022, she signed a bill that established taxes for carbon dioxide pipelines similar to oil and natural gas pipelines. Summit Carbon Solutions testified in favor of the bill. At that time, Granite Falls Energy was already a partner with Summit, according to multiple media reports.
About a month after Noem signed that bill into law, Granite Falls CEO Jeffrey Oestmann said the proposed pipeline is vital to the company’s survival.
“We can’t compete without it,” he said during a landowner meeting in Sacred Heart, Minnesota, according to the Alexandria Echo Press newspaper.
No bills addressing carbon pipelines reached Noem’s desk during the most recent legislative session last winter. The permitting process for the pipelines is being handled by the state Public Utilities Commission, whose members are independently elected and unconnected with the Governor’s Office. The PUC’s public permit hearings for Summit and Navigator are scheduled for later this summer.
Noem has talked publicly about the pipeline proposals lately, after taking criticism from landowners along the pipeline routes. Some say Noem is not doing enough to protect their property rights from eminent domain, which is a court process that Summit is using to obtain access to land from unwilling landowners (meanwhile, Summit says about 70% of affected South Dakota landowners have signed voluntary easements).
In a radio interview published earlier this week by KWAT in Watertown, Noem responded to that criticism by saying, “I’m with the landowners and always have been.”
She then referenced recent reports that Summit has been using heavy equipment to conduct surveys that damaged some farmland.
“I’m shocked at some of those images and things that I’m seeing that’s happening to these farmers and landowners,” Noem said.
Her comments caused a backlash among some affected landowners and their allies. They have accused her of failing to support a bill last winter that would have prohibited carbon pipeline companies from using eminent domain. The bill passed the state House but failed in a Senate committee.
Fischbach, the Aberdeen-area farmer, said Noem not only failed to support the legislation but actively worked against it.
“Shoot, she had people in her office lobbying against the bill,” he said.
Fury, Noem’s spokesman, told South Dakota Searchlight that Noem “is particularly concerned about Summit’s use of eminent domain. She is also concerned about Summit’s financial ties to Chinese-influenced businesses.”
In her interview with KWAT, Noem alleged that Summit is benefitting from hundreds of millions of dollars in investments from China. Summit has denied that allegation in a subsequent statement to Sioux Falls-based television station KELO, but KELO pointed out that Summit secured a $300 million investment from TPG Rise Climate, and TPG Rise Climate has mentioned the Chinese Silk Road Fund as one of its investors.
Watchdog group criticizes Noem
On Thursday, a Washington, D.C.-based group called Accountable.US contacted South Dakota Searchlight with a tip and information revealing Noem’s investment in Granite Falls Energy. The website InfluenceWatch describes Accountable.US as an advocacy group on the center-left portion of the ideological spectrum.
“Gov. Noem stands to gain personally from this pipeline deal that robs a growing number of farmers of their land,” said Chris Marshall, spokesperson for Accountable.US, in a written statement. “If Noem is more committed to protecting her out-of-state investments, she should be upfront about her conflict of interest. If the governor really stands with farmers, action speaks louder than begrudging words of support.”
South Dakota Searchlight independently confirmed the information about Noem’s investment in Granite Falls Energy. Searchlight also found that while Noem was in Congress, she disclosed an investment in another ethanol plant, Glacial Lakes Energy in Watertown, which is also a Summit partner. She disclosed between $603 and $3,000 in income from that plant between her first run for Congress in 2010 until the end of her service as a U.S. representative in early 2019.
During her time as governor, Noem’s financial disclosures have not listed an investment in Glacial Lakes Energy. Noem’s spokesman, Ian Fury, told South Dakota Searchlight she is no longer invested in the Glacial Lakes plant. Not all of Noem’s state-level financial disclosures are readily available, because some of the links to the documents on the South Dakota Secretary of State’s website are broken.
But Noem has other connections to Summit Carbon Solutions. The company was one of five platinum sponsors for Noem’s second inauguration in January, along with ethanol company POET. The South Dakota Ethanol Producers Association was a gold-level sponsor.
And Noem’s son-in-law, Kyle Peters, is a registered lobbyist for Gevo Inc., which is building a plant to make jet fuel from corn in Lake Preston and plans to partner with Summit Carbon Solutions. Noem lauded Gevo’s project during her State of the State address to lawmakers in January.
“Gevo’s Net-Zero 1 Site in Lake Preston is the first ever billion-dollar investment in South Dakota,” she said. “They will literally turn corn into jet fuel, as impossible as that sounds.”
Some members of Noem’s own Republican Party are calling for a special legislative session – which can be called by the governor or two-thirds of the Legislature – to protect landowners along the pipeline route from eminent domain. Those Republicans, organized as the South Dakota Freedom Caucus, say they will stage a rally at noon Central on Thursday in the state Capitol Rotunda.
“The governor claims to be looking for a way to help the landowners,” said South Dakota Freedom Caucus Chairman and state Rep. Aaron Aylward, R-Harrisburg, in a news release. “Convening a special session would immediately address this crisis.”
South Dakota Searchlight is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. South Dakota Searchlight maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Seth Tupper for questions: info@southdakotasearchlight.com. Follow South Dakota Searchlight on Facebook and Twitter.
'Cesspool of corruption': Dems reintroduce bill to impose Supreme Court term limits
July 01, 2023
Condemning the right-wing majority on the U.S. Supreme Court as corrupt and "heavily politicized," U.S. Reps. Ro Khanna and Don Beyer on Friday reintroduced legislation to impose term limits for the nine justices in order to "restore judicial independence."
Hours after the court ruled that businesses can refuse services to LGBTQ+ people and struck down President Joe Biden's student loan debt relief program, Khanna (D-Calif.) said that the framers of the Constitution established lifetime appointments for justices on the nation's highest court in order "to ensure impartiality," but recent rulings by the six right-wing members of the panel's supermajority have not held up that standard.
"The Supreme Court's decision to block student debt relief will put many hardworking Americans at risk of default and will be a disaster for our economy," said Rep. Ro Khanna. "Our Founding Fathers intended for lifetime appointments to ensure impartiality. The decision today demonstrates how justices have become partisan and out of step with the American public. I'm proud to reintroduce the Supreme Court Term Limits and Regular Appointments Act to implement term limits to rebalance the court and stop extreme partisanship."
The legislation would create an 18-year term limit for justices appointed after the law was enacted. Justices would be permitted to serve on lower courts after their term was up.
Beyer (D-Va.) said the time has come to impose term limits following numerous partisan decisions by the Supreme Court, including its overturning of Roe v. Wade last year, and revelations about undisclosed financial ties that right-wing Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito, and Neil Gorsuch have had to Republican megadonors and operatives who have had business before the court.
"For many Americans, the Supreme Court is a distant, secretive, unelected body that can make drastic changes in their lives without any accountability," said Beyer. "Recent partisan decisions by the Supreme Court that destroyed historic protections for reproductive rights, voting rights, and more have undermined public trust in the Court—even as inappropriate financial relationships between justices and conservative donors raised new questions about its integrity."
Currently, said Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.), "six extremist, unelected activists" are doing "the bidding of billionaire Republican donors from the bench."
"This illegitimate Supreme Court has become a cesspool of corruption and is in urgent need of reform," she said. "It's time to end lifetime appointments to the Supreme Court."
A poll by Marist College in April found that 68% of Americans back term limits for Supreme Court justices while just 37% of respondents said they had confidence in the high court.
The judicial watchdog group Fix the Court endorsed Khanna and Beyer's proposal, noting that from the nation's founding until 1970, Supreme Court justices served 15 years on average.
"That number has nearly doubled in the last few decades, as the power the court has abrogated to itself has also increased exponentially," said the group.
The current system has allowed Supreme Court justices to "possess unchecked power for life," said Gabe Roth, executive director of Fix the Court. "Luckily, there's a popular, apolitical way to fix this: by requiring future justices to take 'senior status' after 18 years, at which point they'd fill in at SCOTUS when needed, rotate down to a lower court, or retire."
"This idea forms the basis of Rep. Khanna's bill," he said, "and I'm pleased to support his work to establish fundamental guardrails for the most powerful, least accountable part of our government."
'Wonder how the donor class feels about this': DeSantis skewered for over-the-top anti-LGBTQ video
June 30, 2023
A new video shared by the DeSantis War Room on Twitter is being criticized by people across the political spectrum for its comparisons of Ron DeSantis to psychopaths and its anti-LGBTQ message.
The DeSantis War Room, which purports to provide "rapid response" for DeSantis, posted the video on the eve of the end of Pride Month. The premise of the clip is to show that former president Donald Trump has at times made pro-LGBTQ comments, while DeSantis has not.
The video uses real video clips of Trump and DeSantis in order to draw a stark distinction between the two on various LGBTQ issues. Spliced in between the clips of DeSantis are images of strong men and famous psychopaths, such as the character played by Patrick Batemen in American Psycho.
The responses were swift. Maggie Haberman of the New York Times wrote, "Wonder how the donor class feels about this video," referring to the individuals who are funding the DeSantis campaign.
A verified user who purports to be independent politically wrote, "I thought it was done by the left til saw what account posting it...ouch."
Even Republicans Against Trump tweeted only, "Embarrassing. Delete your account."
A gay Trump supporter had even stronger words for DeSantis.
"I spent the last 7 years of my life working with Trump to make the GOP a more welcoming place for gays WHILE ALSO being anti-groomer, anti-woke and pro religious liberty," he wrote Friday night. "I’ve even worked WITH DeSantis on this agenda. This ad is a slap in the face, and makes any LGBT person supporting DeSantis look like an absolute idiot."
