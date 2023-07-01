France deploys 45,000 police to quell 'unacceptable' riots

France on Friday deployed 45,000 officers backed by light armoured vehicles to tackle a fourth straight night of violent protests after the fatal police shooting of a teenager. Crack police units and other security forces fanned out across the country to quell violence over the shooting, which took place during a traffic stop in a Paris suburb on Tuesday. Despite the security presence, looting took place on Friday night in the cities of Lyon, Marseille and Grenoble with bands of often hooded rioters pillaging shops. Protesters also set fire to cars and trash bins. There was daylight looting Fr...