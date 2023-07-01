France deploys 45,000 police to quell 'unacceptable' riots

France on Friday deployed 45,000 officers backed by light armoured vehicles to tackle a fourth straight night of violent protests after the fatal police shooting of a teenager. Crack police units and other security forces fanned out across the country to quell violence over the shooting, which took place during a traffic stop in a Paris suburb on Tuesday. Despite the security presence, looting took place on Friday night in the cities of Lyon, Marseille and Grenoble with bands of often hooded rioters pillaging shops. Protesters also set fire to cars and trash bins. There was daylight looting Fr...
'Cesspool of corruption': Dems reintroduce bill to impose Supreme Court term limits
July 01, 2023
Condemning the right-wing majority on the U.S. Supreme Court as corrupt and "heavily politicized," U.S. Reps. Ro Khanna and Don Beyer on Friday reintroduced legislation to impose term limits for the nine justices in order to "restore judicial independence."
Hours after the court ruled that businesses can refuse services to LGBTQ+ people and struck down President Joe Biden's student loan debt relief program, Khanna (D-Calif.) said that the framers of the Constitution established lifetime appointments for justices on the nation's highest court in order "to ensure impartiality," but recent rulings by the six right-wing members of the panel's supermajority have not held up that standard.
"The Supreme Court's decision to block student debt relief will put many hardworking Americans at risk of default and will be a disaster for our economy," said Rep. Ro Khanna. "Our Founding Fathers intended for lifetime appointments to ensure impartiality. The decision today demonstrates how justices have become partisan and out of step with the American public. I'm proud to reintroduce the Supreme Court Term Limits and Regular Appointments Act to implement term limits to rebalance the court and stop extreme partisanship."
The legislation would create an 18-year term limit for justices appointed after the law was enacted. Justices would be permitted to serve on lower courts after their term was up.
Beyer (D-Va.) said the time has come to impose term limits following numerous partisan decisions by the Supreme Court, including its overturning of Roe v. Wade last year, and revelations about undisclosed financial ties that right-wing Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito, and Neil Gorsuch have had to Republican megadonors and operatives who have had business before the court.
"For many Americans, the Supreme Court is a distant, secretive, unelected body that can make drastic changes in their lives without any accountability," said Beyer. "Recent partisan decisions by the Supreme Court that destroyed historic protections for reproductive rights, voting rights, and more have undermined public trust in the Court—even as inappropriate financial relationships between justices and conservative donors raised new questions about its integrity."
Currently, said Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.), "six extremist, unelected activists" are doing "the bidding of billionaire Republican donors from the bench."
"This illegitimate Supreme Court has become a cesspool of corruption and is in urgent need of reform," she said. "It's time to end lifetime appointments to the Supreme Court."
A poll by Marist College in April found that 68% of Americans back term limits for Supreme Court justices while just 37% of respondents said they had confidence in the high court.
The judicial watchdog group Fix the Court endorsed Khanna and Beyer's proposal, noting that from the nation's founding until 1970, Supreme Court justices served 15 years on average.
"That number has nearly doubled in the last few decades, as the power the court has abrogated to itself has also increased exponentially," said the group.
The current system has allowed Supreme Court justices to "possess unchecked power for life," said Gabe Roth, executive director of Fix the Court. "Luckily, there's a popular, apolitical way to fix this: by requiring future justices to take 'senior status' after 18 years, at which point they'd fill in at SCOTUS when needed, rotate down to a lower court, or retire."
"This idea forms the basis of Rep. Khanna's bill," he said, "and I'm pleased to support his work to establish fundamental guardrails for the most powerful, least accountable part of our government."
'Wonder how the donor class feels about this': DeSantis skewered for over-the-top anti-LGBTQ video
June 30, 2023
A new video shared by the DeSantis War Room on Twitter is being criticized by people across the political spectrum for its comparisons of Ron DeSantis to psychopaths and its anti-LGBTQ message.
The DeSantis War Room, which purports to provide "rapid response" for DeSantis, posted the video on the eve of the end of Pride Month. The premise of the clip is to show that former president Donald Trump has at times made pro-LGBTQ comments, while DeSantis has not.
The video uses real video clips of Trump and DeSantis in order to draw a stark distinction between the two on various LGBTQ issues. Spliced in between the clips of DeSantis are images of strong men and famous psychopaths, such as the character played by Patrick Batemen in American Psycho.
The responses were swift. Maggie Haberman of the New York Times wrote, "Wonder how the donor class feels about this video," referring to the individuals who are funding the DeSantis campaign.
A verified user who purports to be independent politically wrote, "I thought it was done by the left til saw what account posting it...ouch."
Even Republicans Against Trump tweeted only, "Embarrassing. Delete your account."
A gay Trump supporter had even stronger words for DeSantis.
"I spent the last 7 years of my life working with Trump to make the GOP a more welcoming place for gays WHILE ALSO being anti-groomer, anti-woke and pro religious liberty," he wrote Friday night. "I’ve even worked WITH DeSantis on this agenda. This ad is a slap in the face, and makes any LGBT person supporting DeSantis look like an absolute idiot."
Rudy Giuliani knows better than anyone 'how to help himself' by getting a plea deal: former prosecutor
June 30, 2023
Rudy Giuliani, Donald Trump's former attorney and past New York mayor, could be signaling his intent to work with the prosecution in its fake electors case against Trump, a former prosecutor said on Friday.
Tali Farhadian Weinstein, a former federal and New York state prosecutor, was asked during an appearance on MSNBC what Giuliani's voluntary signaled to her. Mostly, she said, "It tells us that Jack Smith is really busy."
"At the same time that he is going full speed ahead in the documents case, he is also working on the January 6th case and Giuliani's appearance in the proffer is interesting," Farhadian Weinstein said. "We don't know what it means. We could make some educated guesses."
Farhadian Weinstein pushed the audience to consider the fact that Giuliani was a U.S. Attorney in the southern district of New York.
"He knows better than anybody what to do, how to help himself. One possibility is that he is working his way towards cooperation agreement. When you decide to make an agreement as the government, with somebody, where they plead guilty to whatever crimes they've committed in exchange for leniency, you have to have a series of properties along the way in which that person tells you everything they've ever done that was wrong and you decide if you believe them, if you want to work with them. That is one possibility for what is going on here."
