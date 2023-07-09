France imposes national fireworks ban ahead of Bastille Day
Fireworks light up the sky. The French authorities have moved to ban the sale, possession and transport of fireworks ahead of the July 14 national holiday on Friday, following serious recent unrest in response to the police shooting of a youth. Karl-Josef Hildenbrand/dpa

The French authorities have moved to ban the sale, possession and transport of fireworks ahead of the July 14 national holiday on Friday, following serious recent unrest in response to the police shooting of a youth. The ban, imposed on Sunday, is set to apply up to Saturday, the day after Bastille Day. It excludes the organizers of the professional displays traditionally staged to mark the day in many French cities. "Representatives and residents that I have met around the country are in fact rather nervous regarding the national holiday and possible renewed incidents," Prime Minister Élisabe...