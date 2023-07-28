France stands behind detained Niger leader, rejects Tchiani

France does not recognise the leaders of the putsch who claim to have seized power in Niger and considers detained President Mohamed Bazoum the country's sole leader, the French foreign ministry said Friday. Bazoum, "democratically elected by the people of Niger, is the only president of the Republic of Niger", it said in a statement. "France does not recognise the authorities resulting from the putsch led by General Abdourahamane Tchiani." It added that France "reaffirmed in the strongest terms the clear demands of the international community calling for the immediate restoration of constitut...