Free condoms available in France next year for those under 25 years old
Condoms displayed at the Checkpoint Paris prevention and screening center in Paris on Dec. 1, 2020. - STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN/AFP/Getty Images North America/TNS

One of the most romantic countries in the world will be providing free condoms for young people starting in the new year. French President Emmanuel Macron announced Friday that free condoms for anyone under the age of 25 will be distributed at pharmacies nationwide starting in January. The move is part of a larger health initiative aimed at improving access to health care, including contraception and STI testing. “It’s a small revolution for prevention,” Macron said. The French president initially said the free prophylactics would only be made available for those between the ages of 18 and 25,...