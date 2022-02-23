Right-wing protest 'convoy' in Lansing MI leads to embarrassing outcome

A convoy of right-wing protesters pushing back against COVID-19 mitigation mandates while supporting election fraud falsehoods recently suffered an embarrassing turnout, according to Detroit Metro Times.

On Sunday, February 20, a group of protesters met up for an event dubbed the “Lansing Freedom Convoy.” They’d called for “‘all our good men’ to park their cars in downtown Lansing and demand ‘honest elections,’ ‘a voter-run audit and canvass’ and for police to ‘arrest and charge all criminals in government, media and medicine.’”

While the event was expected to draw a substantial number of right-wing supporters, Detroit Metro Times reports that only 10 people showed up for the event.

The latest disappointment follows the group's demonstration earlier this month at the Ambassador Bridge and other infrastructure crossings.

The highly-publicized protest was also supported by dozens of Republican lawmakers and a number of Republican gubernatorial candidates, including former Detroit Police Chief James Craig. The demonstration threatened to impact Super Bowl weekend.

That protest consisted of truckers blasting who blocked roads in Ottawa, Canada to push back against a Canadian vaccine mandate requiring truckers that enter the country to be fully vaccinated or adhere to quarantine requirements.

A report published by the Anderson Economic Group detailed the impact of that protest and the profit loss the auto industry suffered as a result of the group. Per the report: "the protest at the Ambassador Bridge cost the auto industry about $300 million, including $145 million in lost direct wages and $155 million in losses to automakers, including General Motors, Ford, Chrysler, Honda, and Toyota."

Another nationwide trucker convoy is reportedly in the works for next month as right-wing protesters hope to interrupt President Joe Biden's upcoming State of the Union address set for Tuesday, March 1.



