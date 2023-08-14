Freedom on horizon for El Chapo’s cocaine supplier, who became a star witness at drug lord’s trial
Drug kingpin Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman is escorted into a helicopter at Mexico City's airport on Jan. 8, 2016, following his recapture by the Mexican military in Los Mochis, in Sinaloa State. - Alfredo Estrella/AFP/Getty Images North America/TNS

NEW YORK — El Chapo’s cocaine supplier, whose testimony helped seal the famed drug lord’s fate, got one step closer to freedom Monday when a judge sentenced him to 20 years — most of which he’s already served. Colombian drug lord Juan Carlos Ramírez Abadía will likely be out of prison within a year, after Brooklyn Federal Court Judge Brian Cogan handed down the sentence. The 60-year-old cartel leader, who was arrested in Brazil in 2007 and extradited to the U.S. a year later had originally signed a cooperation agreement in exchange for a 25-year prison term — but that was before anyone realize...