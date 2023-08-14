Freedom on horizon for El Chapo’s cocaine supplier, who became a star witness at drug lord’s trial

"As the official custodian of various county records, the Clerk of Courts understands the sensitivity of all court filings, especially those that are at the forefront of the national spotlight, and remains committed to operating with an extreme level of efficiency, accuracy, and transparency," the statement continued.

This alert comes shortly after an incident in which a document appearing to show charges against Trump appeared on the Fulton County court's website. Reuters reported it and the document was swiftly removed. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has clarified that no indictment has yet been made.

According to Atlanta First News, the document making the rounds online is not the same as the document Reuters obtained.

POLL: Should Trump be allowed to run for office?

This comes as the presiding judge has signaled the court can remain open past its normal operating hours if necessary for the grand jury to continued hearing evidence, including from former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan.

A previous report indicated Willis is prepared to issue more than a dozen indictments against multiple people, including possible racketeering charges.