Freedom on horizon for El Chapo’s cocaine supplier, who became a star witness at drug lord’s trial

Drug kingpin Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman is escorted into a helicopter at Mexico City's airport on Jan. 8, 2016, following his recapture by the Mexican military in Los Mochis, in Sinaloa State. - Alfredo Estrella/AFP/Getty Images North America/TNS
NEW YORK — El Chapo’s cocaine supplier, whose testimony helped seal the famed drug lord’s fate, got one step closer to freedom Monday when a judge sentenced him to 20 years — most of which he’s already served. Colombian drug lord Juan Carlos Ramírez Abadía will likely be out of prison within a year, after Brooklyn Federal Court Judge Brian Cogan handed down the sentence. The 60-year-old cartel leader, who was arrested in Brazil in 2007 and extradited to the U.S. a year later had originally signed a cooperation agreement in exchange for a 25-year prison term — but that was before anyone realize...
For customer support contact
support@rawstory.com
. Report typos and corrections to
corrections@rawstory.com
.
Stories Chosen For You
Trump spoke a week later at another Log Cabin Republicans event hosted at Mar-a-Lago, where he celebrated gay rights, saying, “We are fighting for the gay community, and we are fighting and fighting hard, Politico reported.
RELATED ARTICLE: ‘Gays for Trump’ leader wants Republicans to stop focusing on ‘stupid gray areas’
The gay Republican community has largely stood behind Trump, despite what his critics call his anti-LGBTQ actions, ranging from anti-transgender military policies to the nominations of conservative federal judges, Raw Story reported.
Republican presidential rival and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' campaign has recentlycriticized Trump for supporting LGBTQ Republicans.
The Log Cabin Republicans did not immediately respond to Raw Story’s request for comment.
Trump currently faces three felony cases, most recently one federal indictment involving four felony counts in relation to Trump’s alleged effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election. A fourth case is imminent, with officials in Georgia preparing to indict Trump, as well.
Trump is also leading a crowded field of candidates for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.
CONTINUE READINGShow less