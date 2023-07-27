Freighter continues to burn off Dutch coast, risk of oil spill low

The freighter "Fremantle Highway" is on fire in the North Sea above Ameland. According to the Coast Guard, the situation with the car freighter off the Dutch coast, which has been burning for hours, is stable. Jan Spoelstra/ANP/dpa
The Fremantle Highway freighter was still burning off the Dutch coast on Thursday, but a government minister said the risk of an oil spill was low for the time being. Surrounded by tugboats and fireboats, with a coastguard plane occasionally circling above, the Panama-flagged ship was on its way from Bremerhaven to Singapore when a fire broke out in the early hours of Wednesday. The crew was able to leave the ship, but one person died in the process. The situation was stable on Thursday, but the specialists could not do much more than wait. Extinguishing the fire was not possible. They were ch...