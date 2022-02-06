French far-right leader Le Pen insists she can bounce back

REIMS, France (Reuters) - French far-right leader Marine Le Pen, whose campaign for the presidency has been shaken by a series of defections, told a campaign meeting she has what it takes to bounce back after overcoming many challenges in her personal life. "I am ready for the supreme position. I always bounced back," Le Pen told a campaign rally in Reims, eastern France. Challenges Le Pen faced through her life ranged from the divorce of her parents when she was a teenager to surviving a blast in an attack against her family in 1976 to raising her children as a single parent, she said. Le Pen...