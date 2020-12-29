French fashion designer Pierre Cardin dies at 98
French fashion designer Pierre Cardin in his store, Boutique Pierre Cardin, on June 27, 2019, in Paris. © AFP - BERTRAND GUAY / File picture

Legendary French fashion designer Pierre Cardin died Tuesday at the age of 98 at a hospital in Neuilly in western Paris, his family told AFP.

Cardin was born in Italy in 1922 but emigrated to France as a small child.

He was known for overhauling the fashion industry by successfully licensing his brand name and making savvy business moves. Cardin was long hailed for his visionary creations but also for bringing stylish clothes to the masses.

In the 1960s and '70s he upended traditional fashion with his futuristic, avant-garde looks.

His death was also announced by France's Academy of Fine Arts on Twitter.

"It is with great sadness that the members of the Academy of Fine Arts announce the death of their fellow member Pierre Cardin," the academy tweeted.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP and Reuters)