French fishing boats blockade port of British Channel Island Jersey
French fishermen blockade port of Jersey - A handout photo issued by Josh Dearing shows French fishing vessels staging a protest outside the harbour at St Helier, Jersey, Channel Islands, in a row over post-Brexit fishing rights. (best quality available) - -/Josh Dearing via PA Media/dpa
In the dispute over post-Brexit fishing licences for French vessels in the English Channel, fishermen from France have reportedly demonstrated with their boats off the British Channel island of Jersey.

The French fishing boats had positioned themselves in the harbour of St Helier on Thursday morning in such a way that fishing boats from Jersey could not leave, the broadcaster France 3 reported.

The boats had had set out during the night from around the coastal town of Barneville-Carteret accompanied by some fishermen from Brittany in the direction of Jersey, France 3 reported.

According to the French news agency AFP, more than 50 French fishing boats have gathered off St Helier.

After the British left the EU, there had been a dispute over total fish catches and their distribution.

Annoyed by the allegedly slow granting of fishing licences by the Channel Island to French fishermen, French Marine Minister Annick Girardin had threatened retaliatory measures, hinting at cutting off Jersey's power supply via a submarine cable.

The British government is monitoring the situation with two patrol boats off Jersey. It is a precautionary measure as a blockade of the island should be prevented, London said.