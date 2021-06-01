French investigators interrogate Carlos Ghosn in Beirut
Carlos Ghosn - Carlos Ghosn speaks during a press conference. A team of French investigative judges on Monday started questioning former Renault-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn in Beirut over suspicions of financial misconduct, a judicial source said. - Marwan Naamani/dpa
A team of French investigative judges on Monday started questioning former Renault-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn in Beirut over suspicions of financial misconduct, a judicial source said.

The questioning is taking place at the Lebanese Justice Palace, where most court hearings are held, and is scheduled to take five days, the source said without elaborating.

The source added that the interrogation took place in the presence of a Lebanese prosecutor and Ghosn's defence team, which includes French lawyers.

According to the source, Ghosn will be also questioned about certain lavish parties that he held at the Versailles Palace in France.

Ghosn, who holds Brazilian, Lebanese and French passports, was employed by Nissan International Holding between July 2012 and April 2018.

The former head of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Motors alliance was arrested in Tokyo in November 2018 and was charged with breach of trust and falsifying financial documents to under-report his income for years.

He was released on bail in April 2019. Ghosn, who denies the allegations, fled Japan for Lebanon at the end of 2019 under dubious circumstances. Lebanon has no extradition treaty with Japan.