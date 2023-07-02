By Juliette Jabkhiro, Layli Foroudi and Elizabeth Pineau PARIS (Reuters) - The killing of a teenager by a police officer has revived long-standing questions about the state of the French police and the inability of consecutive governments to reform an institution bound by powerful unions. In a country beset by regular bouts of unrest that often draw calls for a crackdown on trouble-makers, it can be hard to criticise a force that is under strain and losing staff. But experts say the authorities can no longer turn a blind eye to accusations by right groups of rampant racism with the force, raci...
French police, long unreformed, under scrutiny after teenager shooting
July 2, 2023, 8:57 AM ET