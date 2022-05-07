French President Macron sworn into office for second term

France's President Emmanuel Macron has been sworn into office after being re-elected.
Speaking at the investiture ceremony at the Élysée Palace in Paris on Saturday morning, Macron said the French people had spoken out in favour of a project of independence in a destabilized world. He said it was essential to act to create a more independent France.
Macron spoke, for example, of making schools more inclusive, making the health system more accessible and building a new peace in Europe.
Addressing some 450 invited guests in the ballroom of the presidential palace, Macron also said that a new method had to be invented together to create, among other things, a new social contract.
He had been re-elected, but the French people, who were no longer the same as five years ago, had given a new mandate to a new president.
The 44-year-old Macron had won the run-off election for the presidency a fortnight ago against the far-right nationalist Marine Le Pen. He has already been president since 2017. His new term begins on May 14 and runs until 2027.
There was a slight discrepancy at the inauguration when the President of the Constitutional Council, Laurent Fabius, announced the election results. Fabius visibly faltered at the number of votes cast for Macron and ended up announcing an incorrect result due to a number error.