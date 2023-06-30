French riots spread in third night of unrest over police shooting

By Layli Foroudi and Noemie Olive NANTERRE, France (Reuters) -France saw unrest spread to major cities in a third night of riots on Thursday as President Emmanuel Macron fought to contain a mounting crisis triggered by the deadly police shooting of a teenager of Algerian and Moroccan descent during a traffic stop. Forty thousand police officers were deployed across France - nearly four times the numbers mobilised on Wednesday - but there were few signs that government appeals to de-escalate the violence would quell the widespread anger. In Nanterre, the working-class town on the western outski...
For customer support contact support@rawstory.com. Report typos and corrections to corrections@rawstory.com.
Stories Chosen For You
'Mafioso' Trump doesn't have leverage to keep people from flipping on him: Rolling Stone columnist
June 29, 2023
Donald Trump likes to run his operation in a "mafioso" fashion, but the former president no longer has the leverage needed to keep people silent, according to Rolling Stone columnist Jay Michaelson.
Michaelson was on CNN Thursday evening to discuss Trump's mounting legal woes, and said the whole thing is starting to feel like "a house of cards."
"It is all of these different pieces, the whole thing seems to be falling apart. It has been said before that Trump kind of runs his inner circle in a mafioso sort of way, everybody is on loyalty and so forth," he said, adding that it "depends on shutting up and being quiet and being able to enforce that with violence or threats of violence, which trump cannot do."
Michaelson said Trump "does not have leverage anymore, he does not have power over these people anymore."
"It is all crumbling, and it is interesting that there may be more indictments coming possibly to Bedminster in the addition to the Mar-a-Lago documents. We do not want to make too much, people aren't talking we don't know what they said or didn't say, but nonetheless it is really quite remarkable."
Watch the video below or click the following link.
CONTINUE READINGShow less
Supreme Court affirmative action ruling leaves 'door open' for practice to continue: legal expert
June 29, 2023
We can expect a "wave of litigation" stemming from people wrongly attempting to apply the Supreme Court's decision on affirmative action to various situations, according to Neal Katyal, who said we can also expect affirmative action to continue at universities despite the ruling.
In a wide-ranging interview on MSNBC's The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell, former Acting Solicitor General of the United States Katyal suggested that the ruling striking down universities' use of affirmative action policies will be misapplied to corporate life and that the decision actually leaves the door open for affirmative actions policies that are well written.
"I think that is a decision that is disappointing, but in some ways, it's more narrow than people expected, because it did leave the door open to well crafted affirmative action plans, plans that focus on an individual's applications, what he or she writes in the essay, focusing on the impact of race," Katyal said.
The host called that observation "a sliver of sunshine."
Katyal went on to say the long-term effects of the ruling could include lawsuits from numerous individuals seeking to do away with any form of affirmative action policy in any area of life. That, he added, would be an incorrect interpretation of the ruling itself.
CONTINUE READINGShow less
'Distortion of American reality': Dan Rather condemns Supreme Court's affirmative action ruling
June 29, 2023
Former news anchor Dan Rather slammed the Supreme Court's decision against affirmative action in university admissions on Thursday in a blistering substack post with Elliot Kirschner.
"We may wish we lived in a society where the color of one’s skin and one’s ethnic and cultural background didn’t matter, where we were solely judged by what Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. famously called the 'content of our character.' But we are not there," wrote Rather and Kirschner. "We’ve improved, we’ve learned, we’ve made progress. But we’re not there. Not nearly."
"The Supreme Court’s ruling today largely banning affirmative action for race in college admissions is based on a fundamental distortion of American reality," they continued. "The court’s majority stipulates that the consideration of race as one of many factors in whom a college admits poses a grave constitutional injustice. To be sure, the tool is an imperfect remedy for centuries of systemic racial hatred, exclusion, and violence. But to measure its worth, we can’t ignore the history that necessitated it. Or the reality of what persists."
The fact is, they continued, "race has always been a factor" in the opportunities available to Americans — the product of centuries of laws and systems that robbed Black Americans of wealth and reduced them to an underclass. When it comes to freedom and equal justice, they wrote, "Black Americans, Native Americans, and other groups to some extent were the ones who were excluded. That should be the rightful historical framework for any court action."
The Supreme Court's decision today leaves open some minor avenues, like individualized consideration of an individual's story of racial prejudice — but the truth is, Rather and Kirschner wrote, much more needs to be done, much earlier in people's lives, to correct these injustices.
"Perhaps this moment can usher in a new era of commitment and innovation," they wrote. "Let us hope that we will now focus on creating new pathways for those needing to overcome the odds to reach the full measure of their potential. Doing so necessitates a much earlier start than college admissions. It means investment in health and welfare, a renewed commitment to public education, and opportunities for those of every race confronting the hurdles of generational poverty."
CONTINUE READINGShow less
Copyright © 2023 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | Manage Preferences
For corrections contact corrections@rawstory.com, for support contact support@rawstory.com.
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}