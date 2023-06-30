French riots spread in third night of unrest over police shooting

"It is all of these different pieces, the whole thing seems to be falling apart. It has been said before that Trump kind of runs his inner circle in a mafioso sort of way, everybody is on loyalty and so forth," he said, adding that it "depends on shutting up and being quiet and being able to enforce that with violence or threats of violence, which trump cannot do."

Michaelson said Trump "does not have leverage anymore, he does not have power over these people anymore."

"It is all crumbling, and it is interesting that there may be more indictments coming possibly to Bedminster in the addition to the Mar-a-Lago documents. We do not want to make too much, people aren't talking we don't know what they said or didn't say, but nonetheless it is really quite remarkable."

Watch the video below or click the following link.