French riots spread in third night of unrest over police shooting

By Layli Foroudi and Noemie Olive NANTERRE, France (Reuters) -France saw unrest spread to major cities in a third night of riots on Thursday as President Emmanuel Macron fought to contain a mounting crisis triggered by the deadly police shooting of a teenager of Algerian and Moroccan descent during a traffic stop. Forty thousand police officers were deployed across France - nearly four times the numbers mobilised on Wednesday - but there were few signs that government appeals to de-escalate the violence would quell the widespread anger. In Nanterre, the working-class town on the western outski...