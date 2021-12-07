'Putting himself out to pasture’: Devin Nunes mocked after announcing he’s quitting Congress
Fresno Republican Devin Nunes, photo by Gage Skidmore.

U.S. Rep. Devin Nunes, the far right wing California Republican infamously known for accepting propaganda from the Trump White House then breathlessly calling a press conference to claim he had just shared information from "whistleblowers" with the White House, is quitting Congress to head Donald Trump's new "media" company, Trump Media & Technology Group.

The news, which comes from The Hollywood Reporter's media and business writer Alex Weprin, comes on the same day news broke that two federal government securities agencies are investigating that same Trump company. CNN also reported the news.

"Congressman Devin Nunes will be CEO of Donald Trump's media and tech company. He retires from congress and starts at TMTG in January," Weprin writes.

Nunes, who in 2018 alleged an FBI conspiracy to hurt Trump, was in line to become Chairman of the powerful Ways and Means Committee, under the assumption Democrats will loose control of the House.

Many were quick to mock Nunes.

MSNBC political analyst Tim Miller, an editor-t-large for The Bulwark, calls Trump's "media" company, TMTG, Friendster for bigots.

Others are questioning the timing of the announcement:

And others just had a good time with the news, focusong on the Congressman's penchant for suing social media users like "Devin Nunes' Cow."