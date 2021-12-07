'Putting himself out to pasture’: Devin Nunes mocked after announcing he’s quitting Congress

U.S. Rep. Devin Nunes, the far right wing California Republican infamously known for accepting propaganda from the Trump White House then breathlessly calling a press conference to claim he had just shared information from "whistleblowers" with the White House, is quitting Congress to head Donald Trump's new "media" company, Trump Media & Technology Group.
The news, which comes from The Hollywood Reporter's media and business writer Alex Weprin, comes on the same day news broke that two federal government securities agencies are investigating that same Trump company. CNN also reported the news.
"Congressman Devin Nunes will be CEO of Donald Trump's media and tech company. He retires from congress and starts at TMTG in January," Weprin writes.
Nunes, who in 2018 alleged an FBI conspiracy to hurt Trump, was in line to become Chairman of the powerful Ways and Means Committee, under the assumption Democrats will loose control of the House.
Many were quick to mock Nunes.
MSNBC political analyst Tim Miller, an editor-t-large for The Bulwark, calls Trump's "media" company, TMTG, Friendster for bigots.
Growing up every story I was told about politics treated the W&M chairmanship as if it were the height of power and influence. Nunes is taking a pass on it to run Friendster for bigots. Congress’ decline in miniature. https://t.co/Q66WyJBQ3g
— Tim Miller (@Timodc) December 6, 2021
Others are questioning the timing of the announcement:
So Devin Nunes has opted out of running in ‘22 and he’s planning to take a job at the start-up that’s already under federal investigation?
We got a twofer today! — 𝐁𝐞𝐤𝐬 (@antifaoperative) December 6, 2021
Hmm… anyone want to guess why Devin Nunes decided to ABRUPTLY RETIRE from the House by the end of this month?? 🧐
— Jon Cooper 🇺🇸 (@joncoopertweets) December 6, 2021
And others just had a good time with the news, focusong on the Congressman's penchant for suing social media users like "Devin Nunes' Cow."
Breaking news- Devin Nunes is putting himself out to pasture.
— KD 📚🌎🌊🇺🇸 (@kdnerak33) December 6, 2021