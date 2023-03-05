FTX collapse: Bankman-Fried's golden house arrest about to get worse

Federal prosecutors demand that the former crypto king be limited to using a flip phone and only access a restricted list of websites. Sam Bankman-Fried, 30, had it coming. The founder of bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX and its sister company Alameda Research could see his pre-trial living conditions further constrained.
He, who until now enjoyed great freedom, could see his life being very restricted. In fact, federal prosecutors asked the court in charge of his case on Mar. 3 to approve restrictions on his use of communication services and tools.
Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-TX) called Susan Rice "militant" after President Joe Biden tasked her with heading an equity task force.
During an interview with Fox News host Maria Bartiromo, Jackson reacted to Biden's executive order creating a White House Steering Committee on Equity that will be chaired by Rice.
"I've asked myself numerous times, how did Susan Rice end up in the back in the West Wing running domestic policy?" Jackson said. "And the reason is, is because the Biden administration, from day one, has been nothing, has been about nothing but their woke social agenda and their domestic policy. That's really all they care about. That's what this administration is going to try to make their legacy."
"They honestly don't care about the day-to-day suffering of the American people as long as they can push this woke social agenda," he added. "And this whole equity thing, this equity in the Biden administration, equals racism. That's all it is. It's not equality; it's equity."
Jackson said Rice was selected for the job because she could be "militant."
"I think that Susan Rice was chosen for that job because she can be very militant and she's aggressive," he insisted. "And they wanted somebody in there that had a hook with, that also had their, that had a hook with the Obama administration. They could come into the Biden administration and push this woke social; this woke social agenda."
In particular, the GOP lawmaker who represents Uvalde which was rocked by a mass shooting that left nineteen children and two adults dead at Robb Elementary School on May 24, was condemned for voting for gun safety bills.
According to the report, Gonzalez "... was censured Saturday in a rare move by his state party over votes that included supporting new gun safety laws after the Uvalde school shooting in his district."
The report went on to add, "The Republican Party of Texas voted 57-5 with one abstention, underlining how the two-term congressman’s willingness to break with conservatives on key issues during his short time in office has caused GOP activists and some colleagues to bristle."
A report from Axios stated, "The resolution highlights several votes Gonzales made as a member of Congress that went against GOP principles, including voting against a rules package proposed by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy," adding, "The censure, which requires a three-fifths vote among the 64 members of the State Republican Executive Committee, means Gonzales could face disciplinary action including an end to financial support for his campaign if he runs again in 2024, according to party rules."
NBC host Chuck Todd on Sunday pushed back against New Hampshire Republican Gov. Chris Sununu's suggestion that all news networks lie to their viewers like Fox News did after then-President Donald Trump lost the 2020 election.
During an interview on Meet the Press, Todd asked Sununu about what News Corp owner Rupert Murdoch could do to regain trust in his network that was lost when on-air personalities lied about the election being stolen from Trump by hacked Dominion voting machines.
"Are you at all concerned you can have an honest conversation with Fox viewers?" Todd asked.
"Oh, I don't think it's just Fox," the governor opined. "I mean, I'll put them in there, but all of media, all of television media, and everyone has to own a little bit of the lack of trust, the lack of accountability."
"It's okay to get something wrong in the news, but you've got to come back and own it. And whether it's Fox or CNN or MSNBC or, you know, whatever, everyone just has to own it," he added.
Todd pressed: "Intentionally lying to viewers, though, that to me seemed to cross the line. You can make a mistake, but that wasn't a mistake. So explain to me that."
But Sununu doubled down.
"I'm not defending anybody because I think you're all in the same basket," he said. "I really do. We can go to CNN when they talk, when they're going to ignore the Hunter Biden laptop story. We could talk about the virus coming, truly coming out of the lab in Wuhan. We could talk about a lot of different things. If you're not owning that you misrepresented the story, whether it was intentional or not, everybody does it."
Todd couldn't let Sununu's remark go without a comment.
"At NBC News, you make a mistake like that, you would lose your job. I know that here for what it's worth," the host noted.