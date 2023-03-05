FTX collapse: Bankman-Fried's golden house arrest about to get worse

Federal prosecutors demand that the former crypto king be limited to using a flip phone and only access a restricted list of websites. Sam Bankman-Fried, 30, had it coming. The founder of bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX and its sister company Alameda Research could see his pre-trial living conditions further constrained.

He, who until now enjoyed great freedom, could see his life being very restricted. In fact, federal prosecutors asked the court in charge of his case on Mar. 3 to approve restrictions on his use of communication services and tools.