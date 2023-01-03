FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried pleads not guilty in court to stealing billions from clients
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images North America/TNS

NEW YORK — FTX founder Sam-Bankman-Fried pleaded not guilty in the multibillion-dollar fraud case against him in Manhattan federal court on Tuesday. The 30-year-old entered a plea of not guilty to two counts of wire fraud and six counts of conspiracy, including conspiring to launder money and violating campaign finance laws. Bankman-Fried is accused of steering billions of dollars that flowed through his cryptocurrency exchange platform, FTX, where users could trade currencies, to his crypto trading firm, Alameda Research. The firm, valued at more than $30 billion at its peak, filed for Chapte...